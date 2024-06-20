Mercury Insurance Turns Up the Volume for Music Fans at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

"Seeing your favorite artist live is an incredible experience, and we wanted to help make each show a night to remember for Mercury customers and music fans from all walks of life." Post this

A key feature of the sponsorship is an art installation from world-renowned muralist Nigel Sussman, who created a 75-foot mural that blends San Diego landmarks, music and fanciful characters that will delight fans of all ages. The mural is located on the upper concourse behind the Mercury Insurance Sunset Deck and is a fun-filled tribute to rock and popular music.

"Nigel created an amazing work of art," said Thompson. "I think concertgoers will have a lot of fun trying to identify references to 21 songs that he incorporated into the mural."

Sussman's signature style is represented by isometric line art and a striking but simple color palette, creating seek-and-find type illustrations that feature complex fantasy architecture and/or imaginary machines. He has worked in the past with such notable companies as Google, eBay and Adidas, and not to mention the highly successful "Where's Bailey" collaboration with Mercury and the Los Angeles Kings. More information can be found at Sussman's website, nigelsussman.com.

Concertgoers will also have access to the Mercury 360 photo booth, which provides fans with free, high-resolution videos to commemorate their concert experience. And if they post the video on social media using #MercuryMusic, Mercury will be looking to surprise and delight a lucky few with a pair of tickets to a future show.

An image of Sussman's mural and video of the Mercury 360 photo booth can be found here.

Mercury is also offering special amenities for their customers to help elevate the experience:

The Mercury Fast Lane – Customers and up to three guests can skip the lines by using the Mercury Fast Lane entrance.

Free Lawn Chair Rentals – Customers and up to three guests can enjoy the concert with free seating.

Mercury Insurance has been a supporter of live music since 2013, when the company began sponsoring events at several venues in Southern California. That support grew with the introduction of the Mercury Insurance Concert Series (MICS), which began at the FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine and continued online during the pandemic. Mercury moved its support to NICUA following the closure of FivePoint in October 2023.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Mercury Insurance provides auto, homeowners and business insurance through more than 4,700 employees and a network of more than 8,000 independent agents in 11 states.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service. Mercury has earned "A" ratings from A.M. Best and Fitch, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company'' designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit http://www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on Twitter or Facebook.

Contact: PCG – Shane Smith (424) 903-3665 ([email protected])

Media Contact

Shane Smith, Mercury Insurance, (424) 903-3665, [email protected], http://www.mercuryinsurance.com/

SOURCE Mercury Insurance