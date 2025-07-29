Mercury Insurance Unveils the Most Affordable New Sedans, Subcompact Crossovers to Insure This Year

"Choosing any of these vehicles will help keep the cumulative cost of ownership down, which is something we have always emphasized at Mercury." Post this

This is the 10th year that Mercury has published this list, which includes 2025 and 2026 model-year vehicles.

"The list of vehicles this year is one of the most diverse ever, ranging from entry-level premium cars like the Acura Integra to more affordable options like the Nissan Kicks and Kia K4," said Chong Gao, Director of Product Management R&D for Mercury Insurance. "Many of these vehicles are smaller and more fuel efficient, which serve as great options for consumers on a tighter budget."

The top 10 list for sedans and subcompact crossovers, beginning with the most affordable make and model to insure is:

Volkswagen Golf R

Acura Integra

Mazda 3

Kia K4

Nissan Versa

Volvo S90

Hyundai Venue

MINI Cooper

Kia K5

Nissan Kicks

"Choosing any of these vehicles will help keep the cumulative cost of ownership down, which is something we have always emphasized at Mercury."

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service, through more than 4,200 employees and a network of more than 6,340 independent agents in 11 states. Mercury has earned an "A" rating from A.M. Best, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit http://www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on Twitter or Facebook.

