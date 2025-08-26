Mercury Insurance Unveils This Year's Most Affordable New Electric Vehicles to Insure

Three Hyundai Motor Group Products and Two General Motors Company Products Make This Year's List
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Although the automotive industry's transition to electrification has slowed, many industry experts still agree that electric vehicles are the future and here to stay. For consumers who are in the market for one, Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY), a leading auto insurer in California, has compiled a list of the most affordable EVs to insure, announced today. This list was created with the goal of helping budget-conscious consumers find a vehicle that will help them maximize insurance savings.
Factors contributing to insurance costs include claims on similar vehicles, costs to repair and vehicle safety records. Mercury's research and development team examined vehicles that are available at car dealerships today to compile this list.
This is the 10th year that Mercury has published this list, which includes 2025 and 2026 model-year vehicles.
"With federal EV tax credits set to expire in the near future, now is the time to get into an EV for consumers who are interested in one," said Chong Gao, Director of Product Management R&D for Mercury Insurance. "That's why this year's list is especially timely and relevant. These EVs are great choices for consumers who are looking to save on the total cost of car ownership equation."
The top 10 list for EVs, beginning with the most affordable make and model to insure is:
- Chevrolet Blazer EV
- Chevrolet Equinox EV
- Nissan Leaf
- Kia Niro EV
- Ford F-150 Lightning
- Hyundai Kona EV
- MINI Cooper SE
- Hyundai IONIQ EV (all models)
- Fiat 500e
- Subaru Solterra/Toyota BZ4X
"We understand that EVs are still generally considered expensive to purchase, but there are benefits to owning one such as lower operating costs. And, if you choose a vehicle that's on this list, it could lower your insurance costs, too," said Gao.
Media Contact
Shane Smith, Mercury Insurance, (424) 903-3665, [email protected], http://www.mercuryinsurance.com/
SOURCE Mercury Insurance
Share this article