Mercury Insurance Unveils This Year's Most Affordable New Electric Vehicles to Insure

This is the 10th year that Mercury has published this list, which includes 2025 and 2026 model-year vehicles.

"With federal EV tax credits set to expire in the near future, now is the time to get into an EV for consumers who are interested in one," said Chong Gao, Director of Product Management R&D for Mercury Insurance. "That's why this year's list is especially timely and relevant. These EVs are great choices for consumers who are looking to save on the total cost of car ownership equation."

The top 10 list for EVs, beginning with the most affordable make and model to insure is:

Chevrolet Blazer EV

Chevrolet Equinox EV

Nissan Leaf

Kia Niro EV

Ford F-150 Lightning

Hyundai Kona EV

MINI Cooper SE

Hyundai IONIQ EV (all models)

Fiat 500e

Subaru Solterra/Toyota BZ4X

"We understand that EVs are still generally considered expensive to purchase, but there are benefits to owning one such as lower operating costs. And, if you choose a vehicle that's on this list, it could lower your insurance costs, too," said Gao.

