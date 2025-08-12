Mercury Insurance Unveils This Year's Most Affordable New Trucks and SUVs to Insure

Chevrolet Once Again Takes Top Two Truck Spots; Honda Takes Four Spots Among Top 10 SUVs
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The truck and sport utility vehicle segments continue to remain among the most sought-after among American consumers. That's why Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY), a leading auto insurer in California, has compiled a list of the most affordable new trucks and SUVs to insure for 2025, announced today. This list was created with the goal of helping consumers find a capable vehicle that will help them maximize insurance savings amid rising insurance costs nationwide.
Factors contributing to insurance costs include claims on similar vehicles, costs to repair and vehicle safety records. Mercury's research and development team examined vehicles that are available at car dealerships today to compile this list.
This is the 10th year that Mercury has published this list, which includes 2025 and 2026 model-year vehicles.
"We understand that in the current climate, consumers are looking to save money on auto insurance, but we also know that many in the new-car market are looking to add a truck or SUV to their driveway," said Chong Gao, Director of Product Management R&D for Mercury Insurance. "The good news is that there's a lot of variety in this year's list for consumers with different budgets and lifestyles, from compact SUVs to larger midsize ones that can handle family duty."
The top 10 list for trucks, beginning with the most affordable make and model to insure is:
- Chevrolet Colorado LT
- Chevrolet Silverado C3500
- Ford Maverick/Ford Ranger
- Hyundai Santa Cruz SE
- Toyota Tundra CrewMax
- Ford F150
- Toyota Tacoma
- Ford F350 Super Duty
- Dodge 1500/RAM Truck 1500
- GMC Canyon
The top 10 list for SUVs, also beginning with the most affordable make and model to insure is:
- Hyundai Sante Fe
- Honda Pilot
- Chevrolet Blazer
- Kia Sportage
- Honda Passport
- Ford Escape
- Kia Soul
- Honda HR-V
- Honda CR-V
- Kia Sorento
"Choosing a vehicle with utility doesn't have to break the bank, as any of these vehicles will help keep the cumulative cost of ownership down, which is something we have always emphasized at Mercury," said Gao.
About Mercury Insurance
Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.
Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service, through more than 4,200 employees and a network of more than 6,340 independent agents in 11 states. Mercury has earned an "A" rating from A.M. Best, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit http://www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on X, Instagram or Facebook.
