Mercury Insurance Unveils This Year's Most Affordable New Trucks and SUVs to Insure

This is the 10th year that Mercury has published this list, which includes 2025 and 2026 model-year vehicles.

"We understand that in the current climate, consumers are looking to save money on auto insurance, but we also know that many in the new-car market are looking to add a truck or SUV to their driveway," said Chong Gao, Director of Product Management R&D for Mercury Insurance. "The good news is that there's a lot of variety in this year's list for consumers with different budgets and lifestyles, from compact SUVs to larger midsize ones that can handle family duty."

The top 10 list for trucks, beginning with the most affordable make and model to insure is:

Chevrolet Colorado LT

Chevrolet Silverado C3500

Ford Maverick/Ford Ranger

Hyundai Santa Cruz SE

Toyota Tundra CrewMax

Ford F150

Toyota Tacoma

Ford F350 Super Duty

Dodge 1500/RAM Truck 1500

GMC Canyon

The top 10 list for SUVs, also beginning with the most affordable make and model to insure is:

Hyundai Sante Fe

Honda Pilot

Chevrolet Blazer

Kia Sportage

Honda Passport

Ford Escape

Kia Soul

Honda HR-V

Honda CR-V

Kia Sorento

"Choosing a vehicle with utility doesn't have to break the bank, as any of these vehicles will help keep the cumulative cost of ownership down, which is something we have always emphasized at Mercury," said Gao.

