Mercury Insurance Wants Your Summer Road Trip to Be Safe, Not Stressful

"Ensure that your vehicle is up to date on maintenance, and that all lights and signals are functional. Additionally, check that your tire pressure and tread wear are acceptable, and pack an emergency kit that includes essentials like jumper cables and basic tools to handle any roadside issues." Post this

Here's a breakdown of recommendations from Mercury to prepare for a road trip:

Maintenance checks: Regular maintenance, such as oil changes and fluid checks, is critical before a long trip. Ensure that your air conditioning is in working order to beat the summer heat. Top off your engine coolant to prevent overheating and check your windshield washer fluid.

"It's better to find a problem in your driveway than on the side of the road," said Quinn. "By taking these precautions, you can greatly reduce the likelihood of unexpected incidents and help ensure a safe and enjoyable journey."

For more road tripping prep tips, visit Mercury's blog.

About Mercury Insurance

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier offering personal auto, homeowners, and renters insurance directly to consumers and through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury also writes business owners, business auto, landlord, commercial multi-peril and mechanical protection insurance in various states.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service, through more than 4,200 employees and a network of more than 6,340 independent agents in 11 states. Mercury has earned an "A" rating from A.M. Best, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit http://www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on Twitter or Facebook.

Contact: PCG – Shane Smith (424) 903-3665 ([email protected])

Media Contact

Shane Smith, Mercury Insurance, (424) 903-3665, [email protected], https://www.mercuryinsurance.com/

SOURCE Mercury Insurance