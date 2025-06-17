Mercury Insurance Wants Your Summer Road Trip to Be Safe, Not Stressful

Precautions Range from Checking Tire Pressure to Packing an Emergency Kit
LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to a recent survey from GasBuddy, 69% of Americans plan to take a road trip this summer, and of those, 40% say they expect to be on the road for more than five hours. If you're among the millions with travel plans, Mercury Insurance wants to help ensure that your vehicle is up for the task.
"Road tripping has long been a summer tradition for many families, but it's important to take a few precautions before heading out," said Kevin Quinn, Vice President of Auto Claims for Mercury Insurance. "Ensure that your vehicle is up to date on maintenance, and that all lights and signals are functional. Additionally, check that your tire pressure and tread wear are acceptable, and pack an emergency kit that includes essentials like jumper cables and basic tools to handle unexpected roadside issues."
Here's a breakdown of recommendations from Mercury to prepare for a road trip:
- Maintenance checks: Regular maintenance, such as oil changes and fluid checks, is critical before a long trip. Ensure that your air conditioning is in working order to beat the summer heat. Top off your engine coolant to prevent overheating and check your windshield washer fluid.
"It's better to find a problem in your driveway than on the side of the road," said Quinn. "By taking these precautions, you can greatly reduce the likelihood of unexpected incidents and help ensure a safe and enjoyable journey."
For more road tripping prep tips, visit Mercury's blog.
About Mercury Insurance
Headquartered in Los Angeles, Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier offering personal auto, homeowners, and renters insurance directly to consumers and through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury also writes business owners, business auto, landlord, commercial multi-peril and mechanical protection insurance in various states.
Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service, through more than 4,200 employees and a network of more than 6,340 independent agents in 11 states. Mercury has earned an "A" rating from A.M. Best, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit http://www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on Twitter or Facebook.
Contact: PCG – Shane Smith (424) 903-3665 ([email protected])
Media Contact
Shane Smith, Mercury Insurance, (424) 903-3665, [email protected], https://www.mercuryinsurance.com/
SOURCE Mercury Insurance
Share this article