Mercy Expands Primary & Specialty Care Network with New Community Physician site in Ellicott City

"We are very pleased to expand our physician network by offering excellent clinical services within a community of compassionate care to the residents Howard County and the region."--Dr. David N. Maine, President and CEO, Mercy Health Services. Post this

The new 7,666 square foot community physician site will serve the patients and families living and working throughout Howard County, including Columbia, Ellicott City, and Marriottsville as well as the nearby communities of Catonsville and Oella.

The Ellicott City location will host eight primary care providers as well as 16 specialists, including 10 surgical specialties, such as orthopedics and joint, sports medicine, upper extremity and foot and ankle, neurosurgery, spine, breast surgery, gynecology, general and vascular surgeries, as well as cardiology, pain and rheumatology.

The new site features 22 exam rooms supporting the primary care and specialist providers, x-ray and laboratory services with additional space for future growth.

"Mercy Personal Physicians at Ellicott City is the latest addition to Mercy's efforts to 'ring the beltway' with community health centers," said Dr. George Lowe, Medical Director for Maryland Family Care. The new facility now joins Mercy's network of primary/specialty care satellites in Hunt Valley, Glen Burnie, Lutherville, Overlea, Reisterstown, and Mercy Personal Physicians Downtown and in Canton.

Primary care physician Ayesha F. Cheema, M.D., serves as the site's medical director.

To learn more about the Ellicott City site providers, services and online patient appointment scheduling, visit EllicottCityDocs.com or call 410-801-CARE (2273).

Founded in 1874, Mercy Medical Center is a Catholic health care facility, sponsored by the Sisters of Mercy, as well as a teaching hospital for the University of Maryland School of Medicine. Located in downtown Baltimore at 345 St. Paul Place, Mercy is part of Mercy Health Services, Inc., which also includes Stella Maris, Central Maryland's largest long-term/geriatric care facility located in Timonium, MD, as well as a network of community health centers. For more information, visit Mercy online at http://www.mdmercy.com or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.

Editor's Note: Maryland Family Care is the medical group practice which employs primary care physicians in the Mercy Personal Physicians network.

PHOTO (Left to Right): Front row: Dr. Ji Yon Kwon, Dr. Shannarose Guma, Dr. Ayesha Cheema, Dr. Shahad Ali; Back row: Dr. Risa Huber, Dr. George Durst, Tricia Angulo-Bartlett, CRNP.

