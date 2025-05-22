Mercy Gastroenterologist Dr. Bryan Curtin Leads Study on Vibrating Capsule, Shown Safe, Tolerable In Treating Chronic Idiopathic Constipation

A study led by board certified gastroenterologist Bryan Curtin, M.D., MHSc, Director of The Center for Neurogastroenterology and GI Motility at The Melissa L. Posner Institute for Digestive Health & Liver Disease at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, offers new hope to millions suffering from chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC).
BALTIMORE, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A study led by board certified gastroenterologist Bryan Curtin, M.D., MHSc, Director of The Center for Neurogastroenterology and GI Motility at The Melissa L. Posner Institute for Digestive Health & Liver Disease at Mercy Medical Center, offers new hope to millions suffering from chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). Published in a recent issue of Neurogastroenterology and Motility, the study, titled "The Vibrating Capsule: Safety and Tolerability in Patients With Chronic Idiopathic Constipation" (PMID: 40059867), evaluates the safety and tolerability of an innovative, drug-free treatment option: a vibrating capsule.
Idiopathic constipation refers to not having regular bowel movements without any known cause or due to any underlying illness. Idiopathic constipation accounts for 75% of cases of chronic constipation cases.
"Chronic idiopathic constipation is a frustrating and sometimes debilitating condition for many patients," said Dr. Curtin. "The vibrating capsule represents a novel, non-pharmacologic approach that could transform the way we manage this condition."
The vibrating capsule, once ingested, stimulates the colon through timed mechanical vibrations, mimicking natural peristalsis to encourage bowel movements. In the multi-center study led by Dr. Curtin and colleagues, the capsule demonstrated a favorable safety profile and was well-tolerated by patients with CIC—paving the way for broader clinical use and further research into its long-term effectiveness.
"Past research has shown the vibrating capsule to be effective, but we wanted to examine its safety and tolerability for patients. We found that a very low percent, between about two and three percent only, experience GI events like abdominal discomfort, nausea or diarrhea. Patients had no serious adverse events and all the patients completed the therapy. More than 80 percent found this approach to their constipation to be convenient, and more than 70 percent were satisfied with the results," Dr Curtin said.
According to Dr. Curtin, a total of 800 patients from six studies took either an active vibrating capsule or placebo but similar capsule were part of the analysis.
Dr. Curtin and his colleagues reported that the vibrating capsule was found to be a "first in class treatment for CIC," safe and well tolerated by patients in the trials.
Dr. Curtin said it was especially noteworthy that less than 2 percent of those in the studies experienced some form of diarrhea. "That's a huge hurdle to overcome, as most experience diarrhea with traditional anti-constipation medications and methods," he said.
Key findings included:
- No significant adverse events related to the capsule
- High patient compliance and satisfaction
- Evidence supporting its potential as a non-drug therapeutic tool for motility disorders
As director of a recognized center for GI motility disorders, Dr. Curtin emphasizes the importance of expanding treatment options for patients with functional gastrointestinal conditions. "For individuals who do not respond well to traditional medications or wish to avoid long-term drug use, this capsule may offer a safe and effective alternative," he noted.
Dr. Curtin completed advanced training at the nation's largest motility clinic in Augusta, Georgia. This experience provided him with specialized expertise in neurogastroenterology and GI motility disorders, which impact how digestive muscles and nerves move food through the digestive tract. Dr. Curtin earned his medical degree from the University of Maryland School of Medicine and his Fellowship in Gastroenterology, University of Maryland School of Medicine and Digestive Diseases Branch, National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive and Kidney Disease, National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, MD.
Founded in 1874 by the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Medical Center is located in downtown Baltimore City, about six blocks from Baltimore's famed Inner Harbor. A university-affiliated teaching facility, Mercy is a Catholic hospital with a national reputation for women's health care, orthopedics, and other specialties. Mercy is home to the renowned Weinberg Center for Women's Health & Medicine, and the $400+ million Mary Catherine Bunting Center. For more information, visit http://www.mdmercy.com, and MDMercyMedia on Facebook and Twitter, or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.
Media Contact
Daniel Collins, Mercy Health Services, Mercy Medical Center, 410-332-9714, [email protected], www.mdmercy.com
SOURCE Mercy Health Services, Mercy Medical Center
Share this article