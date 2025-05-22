Mercy Gastroenterologist Dr. Bryan Curtin Leads Study on Vibrating Capsule, Shown Safe, Tolerable In Treating Chronic Idiopathic Constipation

"More than 80 percent found this approach (vibrating capsule) to their constipation to be convenient, and more than 70 percent were satisfied with the results." -- Bryan Curtin, M.D., MHSc, Center for Neurogastroenterology and GI Motility at Mercy Post this

The vibrating capsule, once ingested, stimulates the colon through timed mechanical vibrations, mimicking natural peristalsis to encourage bowel movements. In the multi-center study led by Dr. Curtin and colleagues, the capsule demonstrated a favorable safety profile and was well-tolerated by patients with CIC—paving the way for broader clinical use and further research into its long-term effectiveness.

"Past research has shown the vibrating capsule to be effective, but we wanted to examine its safety and tolerability for patients. We found that a very low percent, between about two and three percent only, experience GI events like abdominal discomfort, nausea or diarrhea. Patients had no serious adverse events and all the patients completed the therapy. More than 80 percent found this approach to their constipation to be convenient, and more than 70 percent were satisfied with the results," Dr Curtin said.

According to Dr. Curtin, a total of 800 patients from six studies took either an active vibrating capsule or placebo but similar capsule were part of the analysis.

Dr. Curtin and his colleagues reported that the vibrating capsule was found to be a "first in class treatment for CIC," safe and well tolerated by patients in the trials.

Dr. Curtin said it was especially noteworthy that less than 2 percent of those in the studies experienced some form of diarrhea. "That's a huge hurdle to overcome, as most experience diarrhea with traditional anti-constipation medications and methods," he said.

Key findings included:

No significant adverse events related to the capsule

High patient compliance and satisfaction

Evidence supporting its potential as a non-drug therapeutic tool for motility disorders

As director of a recognized center for GI motility disorders, Dr. Curtin emphasizes the importance of expanding treatment options for patients with functional gastrointestinal conditions. "For individuals who do not respond well to traditional medications or wish to avoid long-term drug use, this capsule may offer a safe and effective alternative," he noted.

Dr. Curtin completed advanced training at the nation's largest motility clinic in Augusta, Georgia. This experience provided him with specialized expertise in neurogastroenterology and GI motility disorders, which impact how digestive muscles and nerves move food through the digestive tract. Dr. Curtin earned his medical degree from the University of Maryland School of Medicine and his Fellowship in Gastroenterology, University of Maryland School of Medicine and Digestive Diseases Branch, National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive and Kidney Disease, National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, MD.

Founded in 1874 by the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Medical Center is located in downtown Baltimore City, about six blocks from Baltimore's famed Inner Harbor. A university-affiliated teaching facility, Mercy is a Catholic hospital with a national reputation for women's health care, orthopedics, and other specialties. Mercy is home to the renowned Weinberg Center for Women's Health & Medicine, and the $400+ million Mary Catherine Bunting Center. For more information, visit http://www.mdmercy.com, and MDMercyMedia on Facebook and Twitter, or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.

Media Contact

Daniel Collins, Mercy Health Services, Mercy Medical Center, 410-332-9714, [email protected], www.mdmercy.com

SOURCE Mercy Health Services, Mercy Medical Center