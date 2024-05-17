Mercy Grows, Enhances Mercy Personal Physicians Network with Blessing/Dedications at new Ellicott City and expanded Reisterstown sites in Spring 2024

"We are very pleased to expand our physician network by offering excellent clinical services within a community of compassionate care..."-- Dr. David N. Maine, President and CEO, Mercy Health Services. Post this

"We are very pleased to expand our physician network by offering excellent clinical services within a community of compassionate care to the residents Howard County and the region," said Dr. David N. Maine, President and CEO, Mercy Health Services.

The new 7,666 square foot community physician site will serve the patients and families living and working throughout Howard County, including Columbia, Ellicott City, and Marriottsville as well as the nearby communities of Catonsville and Oella.

The Ellicott City location will host eight primary care providers as well as 16 specialists, including 10 surgical specialties, such as orthopedics and joint, sports medicine, upper extremity and foot and ankle, neurosurgery, spine, breast surgery, gynecology, general and vascular surgeries, as well as cardiology, pain and rheumatology.

The new site features 22 exam rooms supporting the primary care and specialist providers, x-ray and laboratory services with additional space for future growth.

Primary care physician Ayesha F. Cheema, M.D., serves as the site's medical director.

To learn more about the Ellicott City site providers, services and online patient appointment scheduling, visit EllicottCityDocs.com or call 410-801-CARE (2273).

Located at 114 Business Center Drive in Reisterstown, Maryland, Mercy Personal Physicians at Reisterstown is a comprehensive, one-stop, medical facility featuring primary care, specialized physician care, and a variety of diagnostic and laboratory services.

The Reisterstown site finds its roots in the Worthington Personal Physicians group which was established in 1992. New construction at Reisterstown began in July 2023, expanding the facility from 11,100 to 16,600 square feet. The site features 11 new exam rooms, an expanded lab, X-ray, a new entrance for specialty testing services, new front entrance with vestibule, a consolidated check-in area, and more.

Mercy Personal Physicians at Reisterstown serves the neighborhoods and communities of Western Baltimore County, including Reisterstown, Owings Mills, Glyndon, Pikesville and Randallstown. Patients are also seen from neighboring Carroll County, as well as Sykesville, Eldersburg, Finksburg, Westminster, Manchester and Hampstead.

More than 32,000 primary care and specialist patient visits are expected per year.

The Reisterstown location currently hosts 12 primary care providers as well as specialists in fields of cardiology, pulmonary, general surgery, digestive health (gastro), urology, gynecology, orthopedics, plastic and reconstructive surgery, spine care, vascular, and sports medicine.

Primary care physician Dr. Hina Ghafoor serves as Medical Director of both Mercy Personal Physicians at Reisterstown and at Manchester.

"To facilitate check-in, our site at Reisterstown now features easy-to-use kiosks as we seek ways to streamline and quicken the process of getting patients to their providers," Dr. Ghafoor said.

Mercy Personal Physicians at Reisterstown is part of the Reisterstown Business Center, located directly across from Franklin Middle School on Reisterstown's historic Main Street, and just one mile east of I-795.

Founded in 1874, Mercy Medical Center is a Catholic health care facility, sponsored by the Sisters of Mercy, as well as a teaching hospital for the University of Maryland School of Medicine. Located in downtown Baltimore at 345 St. Paul Place, Mercy is part of Mercy Health Services, Inc., which also includes Stella Maris, Central Maryland's largest long-term/geriatric care facility located in Timonium, MD, as well as a network of community health centers.

The Ellicott City and Reisterstown locations are part of Mercy's growing network of primary and specialty care sites which also includes Overlea, Lutherville, Glen Burnie, Hunt Valley, Manchester, Annapolis and Columbia, and Canton.

For more information, visit Mercy online at http://www.mdmercy.com or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.

Dan Collins, Mercy Medical Center, 410-332-9714, [email protected], www.mdmercy.com

