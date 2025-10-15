Mercy Health Services Named One of America's Best Employers for Healthcare Professionals 2025 by FORBES and Statista

"This recognition by Forbes and Statista reflects the professionalism and dedication of our entire team. We are proud to cultivate an environment where every employee feels valued, supported, and inspired to provide exceptional care..." -- David N. Maine, M.D., President & CEO, Mercy Health Services Post this

This recognition celebrates Mercy Health Services' dedication to fostering an inclusive, innovative, and empowering workplace where healthcare professionals can thrive. It highlights the system's ongoing investment in its people—ensuring that Mercy's physicians, nurses, and staff are supported in delivering quality, patient-centered care.

"At Mercy, our people are the heart of everything we do," said David N. Maine, M.D., President and CEO of Mercy Health Services. "This recognition by Forbes and Statista reflects the professionalism and dedication of our entire team. We are proud to cultivate an environment where every employee feels valued, supported, and inspired to provide exceptional care to our patients and community."

Dr. Maine noted that Mercy's ranking by Forbes is "just the latest example of how Mercy continues to thrive". Mercy Medical Center is accredited by The Joint Commission, an independent, nationally recognized organization that evaluates hospitals and health care organizations throughout the United States. Mercy is accredited by the Commission on Cancer, considered the seal of approval for cancer programs as designated by the American College of Surgeons. Mercy achieved the highest rating possible, High Performing, in Hip Replacement Surgery, by U.S. News & World Report and has achieved Magnet® designation for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC).

Forbes' "America's Best Employers for Healthcare Professionals 2025" list highlights organizations that go above and beyond to create rewarding, sustainable careers for healthcare workers. The evaluation process drew on thousands of detailed employee assessments to identify top-performing healthcare employers nationwide.

Statista, one of the world's leading data and business intelligence platforms, conducts hundreds of independent industry rankings and company listings globally in partnership with leading media outlets, including Forbes.

Founded in 1874 by the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Medical Center is located in downtown Baltimore City, about six blocks from Baltimore's famed Inner Harbor. A university-affiliated teaching facility, Mercy is a Catholic hospital with a national reputation for women's health care, orthopedics, cancer, and other specialties. Mercy is home to the renowned Weinberg Center for Women's Health & Medicine, and the $400+ million Mary Catherine Bunting Center. For more information, visit http://www.mdmercy.com; MDMercyMedia on Facebook and Twitter(X); http://www.youtube.com/mmcbaltimore, or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.

