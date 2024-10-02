Mercy Housing and Operation Pathways Collaborate with No Kid Hungry to Improve Nutrition in Affordable Housing Communities

"The outcomes of this pilot program with NHPF's Operation Pathways and Mercy Housing show that access to affordable, nutritious food provides significant benefits to children and families in affordable housing," said Kelleen Zubick, managing director of health systems for Share Our Strength. Post this

Key Findings from the Pilot Program:

Enhanced Access to Nutritious Food: By leveraging Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP/EBT) benefits and innovative food delivery services like Instacart Health Fresh Funds and Little Red Box, the program increased access to fresh and healthy foods for over 300 families. Community gardens and food pantries further supported families by providing additional food sources.

Community Engagement through Wellness Champions: Local residents, referred to as "wellness champions," played a key role in organizing nutrition classes, managing community gardens, and connecting families with food resources. These champions fostered strong community ties, empowering residents to actively participate in their own health and nutrition.

Increased SNAP Enrollment and Utilization: The NIH program supported families in accessing SNAP benefits, with over 70% of eligible residents now enrolled. The program also reduced barriers by providing one-on-one assistance for families navigating the application and renewal processes.

Positive Health and Well-being Impacts: Families reported decreased stress around food costs and improved health outcomes. Over half of the participants noted increased energy levels, reduced stress, and better overall well-being due to the program's emphasis on healthy eating and accessible food options.

Read the entire report here.

NHPF and Mercy Housing recognize that nutrition is a critical component of overall well-being, particularly in communities facing economic hardship.

"This program proves that addressing food insecurity within affordable housing communities is not only doable, but also highly successful," said Parag Gupta, Chief Program Officer Office with Mercy Housing. "This creative collaboration enhanced the food environment through local partnerships that provided direct access to nutritious food through food pantries, food delivery services, and youth programs; and growing food in community gardens."

"By partnering with No Kid Hungry, which has long been at the forefront of fighting hunger, we were able to focus not only on nutrition education and improving food access, but also on mental and physical well-being, we are building healthier communities, one meal at a time," added Ken White, Executive Director of Operation Pathways, who administered the grant.

As the program looks to the future, NHPF, Mercy Housing, and No Kid Hungry are committed to scaling up efforts, securing sustained funding, and advocating for policy changes to address the root causes of food insecurity in America's most vulnerable communities.

About The NHP Foundation

Headquartered in New York City with offices in Washington, DC, Baltimore and Chicago, IL, The NHP Foundation (NHPF) was launched on January 30, 1989, as a publicly supported 501(c)(3) not-for-profit real estate corporation. NHPF is dedicated to preserving and creating sustainable, service-enriched multifamily housing, and single-family homes that are both affordable to low and moderate income families and seniors, and beneficial to their communities. NHPF's Construction Management Group provides in-house resources dedicated to infrastructure review, infrastructure development and cost management. Through Family-Centered Coaching, NHPF's subsidiary Operation Pathways engages with, and assists, families experiencing poverty and other hardship, to problem-solve together. Through partnerships with major financial institutions, the public sector, faith-based initiatives, and other not-for-profit organizations, NHPF has 60 properties in 16 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit http://www.nhpfoundation.org.

About Operation Pathways

Operation Pathways is the resident services subsidiary of The NHP Foundation (NHPF) NHPF preserves, builds, and owns service-enriched affordable housing. For over 25 years, Operation Pathways has provided customized on-site programs and services to more than 150,000 residents living in NHPF's affordable housing communities. Together, we are changing the face of affordable housing.

Operation Pathways' mission is to transform affordable housing communities through innovative programs that engage, empower, and support residents to achieve the futures they desire. Programming is categorized into four focus areas, Academic Achievement, Financial Stability, Healthier Living, and Aging in Place. Each "Pathway" offers residents the opportunity to build skills and overcome common obstacles that families of low-income encounter. Today, Operation Pathways serves over 5,000 residents annually across 32 properties in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

About Mercy Housing

Mercy Housing, Inc. (MHI) is a leading national affordable housing nonprofit headquartered in Denver, CO. Established by the Sisters of Mercy in 1981, and in operation in 21 states, they have over 40 years' experience developing, preserving, managing, and financing affordable housing. MHI supplements much of its housing with Resident Services programs that help residents build stable lives. MHI's subsidiaries further the organization's mission: Mercy Housing Management Group (MHMG) offers professional property management and Mercy Community Capital (MCC) finances nonprofit and mission-based organizations. MHI serves tens of thousands of people with low incomes, including families, seniors, veterans, people who have experienced homelessness, and people with disabilities. Mercy Housing is committed to creating affordable homes and inspiring dreams as we work with residents and partners to establish engaged, strong, and inclusive communities. To learn more about MHI and the services it provides, visit mercyhousing.org.

No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But millions of kids in the United States live with hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty. Visit https://www.shareourstrength.org for more information.

