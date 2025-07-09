Mercy Medical Center Earns Women's Choice Award for Best Hospital in Multiple Areas of Care

"Mercy has a long tradition of being 'The Woman's Doctor,' and has received national recognition for its women's health programs and services." -- Dr. David N. Maine, President and CEO of Mercy Health Services Post this

Mercy also received recognition in knee and hip replacement, obstetrics, and minimally invasive surgery.

"The Women's Choice Award reflect female patient satisfaction, emphasizing what women say they are seeking from a hospital. Mercy has a long tradition of being 'The Woman's Doctor,' and has received national recognition for its women's health programs and services. This recognition is further evidence of Mercy's commitment to best serve our patient's needs, providing quality care in a compassionate setting," said Dr. David N. Maine, President and CEO of Mercy Health Services, Mercy Medical Center.

The Women's Choice Award only honors the top 10% of hospitals nationwide. The methodology for determining its Best Hospitals list is unique in that it is the only national list that simplifies a woman's choice when selecting a hospital. In determining its award recognitions, the Women's Choice Award uses the most recent publicly available clinical data from The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) patient satisfaction survey results, relevant accreditation information from appropriate sources and the American Hospital Directory.

"Women make or influence more than 90 percent of health care decisions for themselves and their families," said Neil B. Friedman, M.D., FACS, Medical Director of The Weinberg Center for Women's Health and Medicine at Mercy. "Women have many choices when it comes to health care and they set the standard for customer service. To be recognized by the Women's Choice Award indicates that a hospital has met high standards regarding a woman's preferences, and the distinction allows women to make an informed decision about where to go for care for themselves or their family," he said.

The Women's Choice Award for Best Hospitals is a trusted referral source and credential that identifies the nation's best hospitals based on robust criteria, including relevant clinical performance, patient satisfaction and appropriate accreditations. The Best Hospitals demonstrate exceptional ratings, providing the highest level of care and commitment to their patients' health and well-being.

"With this recognition by the Women's Choice Award, Mercy continues to garner honors for its achievements in women's health," Dr. Maine said, noting Mercy's having been named by Newsweek and Statista as one of America's Best Specialized Hospitals, one of America's 50 Best Hospitals for Surgical Care by Healthgrades, and earning a 5-Star Overall Hospital Rating, the highest possible, from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

Founded in 1874 by the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Medical Center is located in downtown Baltimore City, about six blocks from Baltimore's famed Inner Harbor. A university-affiliated teaching facility, Mercy is a Catholic hospital with a national reputation for women's health care, orthopedics, and other specialties. Mercy is home to the renowned Weinberg Center for Women's Health & Medicine, and the $400+ million Mary Catherine Bunting Center. For more information, visit http://www.mdmercy.com, and MDMercyMedia on Facebook and Twitter, or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.

