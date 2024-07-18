Mercy Medical Center Gastroenterologist Dr. Raymond K. Cross Elected to American College of Gastroenterology's Board of Governors

Raymond K. Cross, Jr., M.D., MS, AGAF, FACG, of Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, has been elected to the Board of Governors representing Maryland for the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG).

BALTIMORE, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Raymond K. Cross, Jr., M.D., MS, AGAF, FACG, of Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, has been elected to the Board of Governors representing Maryland for the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG), Nicholas J. Shaheen, MD, MPH, MACG, ACG Secretary, has announced. Dr. Cross's 3-year term begins following the ACG's annual meeting, Oct. 25-30th, 2024 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia.

Dr. Cross serves as Medical Director of The Center for Inflammatory Bowel and Colorectal Diseases, part of The Institute for Digestive Health and Liver Disease at Mercy.

A board certified gastroenterologist, Dr. Cross specializes in the evaluation and treatment of patients with inflammatory bowel diseases, infectious colitis, celiac disease and chronic diarrhea.

Dr. Cross' clinical expertise includes:

Application of advanced dysplasia/cancer screening techniques in patients with inflammatory bowel disease

Endoscopic balloon dilation in patients with intestinal strictures

Management of intravenous therapeutics in patients with inflammatory bowel disease

Management of patients with short bowel syndrome

Dr. Cross has published more than 200 peer-reviewed manuscripts, review articles and book chapters, and has obtained research funding from the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation and the American College of Gastroenterology.

The ACG is a professional organization that advocates for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of digestive disorders, and has more than 18,000 physician members from 86 different countries. The ACG Board of Governors elects about one-third of the ACG governors annually. Governors are ACG Fellows who are elected from their state's membership. The Board ensures that the ACG continues to meet the needs of clinical gastroenterology, and advises on state and local issues that may impact members' practices.

