Mercy Medical Center Named Among America's "Most Trustworthy Companies - 2024" by Newsweek - Mercy one of only 10 hospitals/health systems recognized nationally

"In healthcare delivery, establishing trust is absolutely vital for effective patient care. At Mercy, it is at the core of our mission to create a safe, caring, compassionate environment for our patients, for our employees, and all those who enter our doors. Newsweek's recognition of Mercy as among the nation's most trustworthy organizations is a testament to Mercy's commitment to excellence in all that we do," said Dr. David N. Maine, President and CEO, Mercy Health Services, Mercy Medical Center.

Newsweek partnered with Statista in a ranking that lists 700 U.S. companies based on trustworthiness. Public and private companies across 23 industries—including healthcare, banking, insurance, media and clothing—were included based on an independent survey of about 25,000 Americans that took place in October and November 2023.

Those surveyed rated companies they knew based on three pillars: customer, investor, and employee trust. The resulting list was based on 97,000 company evaluations submitted by participants and more than 523,000 online mentions.

Internet media mentions of each company were analyzed, and companies involved in recent scandals or lawsuits related to trustworthiness were excluded from the ranking.

Newsweek also recognized Mercy in 2023 as one of "America's Greatest Workplaces for Women", as Mercy earned 4.5 out of 5 stars on a scored list of the top 600 companies in the U.S. for women in the workplace.

Mercy was also ranked as one of the top 400 midsize employers (1,000-5,000 employees) in the U.S. for 2024 by Forbes magazine, a leading national business publication.

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has delivered high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for more than 90 years.

Founded in 1874 by the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Medical Center is located in downtown Baltimore City, about six blocks from Baltimore's famed Inner Harbor. A university-affiliated teaching facility, Mercy is a Catholic hospital with a national reputation for women's health care, orthopedics, and other specialties. Mercy is home to the renowned Weinberg Center for Women's Health & Medicine, and the $400+ million Mary Catherine Bunting Center. For more information, visit http://www.mdmercy.com, and MDMercyMedia on Facebook and Twitter, http://www.youtube.com/mmcbaltimore, or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.

