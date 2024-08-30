Mercy Medical Center Named Among Best Employers by State by FORBES for 2024

"This accolade highlights the distinctive culture and compassionate care that define Mercy." -- Dr. David N. Maine, President and CEO, Mercy Health Services. Post this

"We are honored to be recognized as a top employer by both our dedicated staff and the greater Maryland community. This accolade highlights the distinctive culture and compassionate care that define Mercy," said Dr. David N. Maine, President and CEO, Mercy Health Services. "On behalf of the Sisters of Mercy, our leadership team, and myself, I'd like to thank our physicians, providers, nurses, and all Mercy team members. Your commitment makes Mercy a remarkable place to work and a beacon of hope and healing for the Baltimore area and beyond."

The survey, conducted by the market research firm Statista, asked participants how likely they were on a scale of zero to 10 to recommend their employer as a good place to work. Respondents were also asked to evaluate employers they'd worked for within the past two years, and organizations they knew within their industry or through friends or family who worked there.

Workers from all 50 states and the District of Columbia answered the most recent survey. Those findings were supplemented with data from the previous three surveys. In all, 1,294 organizations made the final cut.

Forbes has recognized Mercy in the past, naming the 150-year-old hospital among the top 400 mid-size employers in the U.S. in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2022 and 2024.

Founded in 1874 by The Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Medical Center is a university-affiliated Catholic hospital with a national reputation for women's health and orthopedics. Mercy is home to the acclaimed Weinberg Center for Women's Health & Medicine, and the $400+ million, 20-story Mary Catherine Bunting Center. For more information about Mercy, visit http://www.mdmercy.com, MDMercyMedia on Facebook and Twitter(X), http://www.youtube.com/mmcbaltimore, or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.

