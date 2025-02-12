Mercy Medical Center Named Among Top Mid-Size Employers by FORBES magazine for 2025

"It is deeply meaningful that our community's participation in the survey and positive feedback about working at Mercy contributed to our recognition as a Best Employer." -- David N. Maine, President and CEO, Mercy Health Services Post this

Survey respondents (who remained anonymous so they could answer freely) were asked if they would recommend their employer to others and to rate it based on a range of criteria, including salary, work environment, training programs and opportunities to advance. Participants were also asked if they would recommend their previous employers (within the past two years) and the employers they knew through their industry experience or through friends or family who worked there.

"It is deeply meaningful that our community's participation in the survey and positive feedback about working at Mercy contributed to our recognition as a Best Employer. Like the Sisters of Mercy before us, our community joins together every day to make a positive impact on the lives of our patients. Thank you to all of our physicians, providers, nurses, and staff for making Mercy such a special place to work and a beacon of hope and healing for Baltimore and beyond," said Dr. David N. Maine, president and CEO, Mercy Health Services, Mercy Medical Center.

Founded in 1874 by The Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Medical Center is a university-affiliated Catholic hospital with a national reputation for women's health and orthopedics. Mercy is home to the acclaimed Weinberg Center for Women's Health & Medicine, and the $400+ million, 20-story Mary Catherine Bunting Center. For more information about Mercy, visit http://www.mdmercy.com, MDMercyMedia on FACEBOOK and TWITTER, or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.

