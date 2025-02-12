Mercy Medical Center Named Among Top Mid-Size Employers by FORBES magazine for 2025

Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryalnd. has been ranked as one of the top midsize employers (1,000-5,000 employees) in the U.S. for 2025 by Forbes magazine, a leading national business publication. This is the sixth time Mercy has received this distinction.
BALTIMORE, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mercy Medical Center has been ranked as one of the top midsize employers (1,000-5,000 employees) in the United States for 2025 by Forbes magazine, a leading national business publication. This is the sixth time Mercy has received this distinction. Mercy was one of only two Maryland healthcare organizations to be so honored.
Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to survey more than 217,000 employees working at companies within the U.S. that employ more than 1,000 people. The organizations were stratified so that companies with 1,000 to 5,000 employees were deemed midsize, while companies with more than 5,000 employees were considered large employers. A total of 498 companies were named to America's Best Midsize Employers list for 2025.
Survey respondents (who remained anonymous so they could answer freely) were asked if they would recommend their employer to others and to rate it based on a range of criteria, including salary, work environment, training programs and opportunities to advance. Participants were also asked if they would recommend their previous employers (within the past two years) and the employers they knew through their industry experience or through friends or family who worked there.
"It is deeply meaningful that our community's participation in the survey and positive feedback about working at Mercy contributed to our recognition as a Best Employer. Like the Sisters of Mercy before us, our community joins together every day to make a positive impact on the lives of our patients. Thank you to all of our physicians, providers, nurses, and staff for making Mercy such a special place to work and a beacon of hope and healing for Baltimore and beyond," said Dr. David N. Maine, president and CEO, Mercy Health Services, Mercy Medical Center.
Founded in 1874 by The Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Medical Center is a university-affiliated Catholic hospital with a national reputation for women's health and orthopedics. Mercy is home to the acclaimed Weinberg Center for Women's Health & Medicine, and the $400+ million, 20-story Mary Catherine Bunting Center. For more information about Mercy, visit http://www.mdmercy.com, MDMercyMedia on FACEBOOK and TWITTER, or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.
Media Contact
Dan Collins, Mercy Health Services, 4103329714, [email protected], www.mdmercy.com
SOURCE Mercy Health Services
Share this article