Mercy Medical Center Named One of the Best Maternity Hospitals 2025 in U.S. by NEWSWEEK

"Mercy delivers more babies than any other hospital in Baltimore City. This recognition as one of the nation's Best Maternity Hospitals serves as further evidence of Mercy's leadership role in maternity services..."-- Dr. David N. Maine, president and CEO, Mercy Health Services. Post this

Newsweek's 2025 list of America's Best Maternity Hospitals recognizes the leading 444 U.S. hospitals in the field of maternity that have met Statista's standards for maternity care on evidence-based, nationally standardized metrics. Of the 444 hospitals recognized, Mercy Medical Center was among the 182 hospitals to receive a five-ribbon ranking—the highest rating category. Mercy is one of only seven hospitals in Maryland to be so ranked, and one of only five to achieve the 5-ribbon rating for earning top quality, patient experience and reputation scores.

The recognition was based on a nationwide survey of medical professionals, key performance indicators, and patient survey results. The full methodology can be found here.

"Mercy delivers more babies than any other hospital in Baltimore City. This recognition as one of the nation's Best Maternity Hospitals serves as further evidence of Mercy's leadership role in maternity services, providing top quality care to the community," said Dr. David N. Maine, president and CEO, Mercy Health Services.

Mercy Medical Center has long been recognized for providing exceptional maternity care, Dr. Maine said. Mercy was named a 5-star recipient for Vaginal Deliveries for four years in a row (2018-2021), as recognized by Healthgrades, the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems. Part of Healthgrades 2021 Women's Care Ratings and Awards, this 5-star recognition indicates that Mercy's clinical outcomes for vaginal deliveries are statistically significantly better than expected.

Mercy is also home to the Centering Pregnancy program which provides group prenatal care for women 12 to 36 weeks pregnant and then addresses individual needs with follow-up, one-on-one appointments from 37 to 40 weeks of pregnancy. Centering assists women receiving care at urban centers which emphasize under-served, minority women at high risk for low birth weight and pre-term delivery.

"It is especially gratifying for Mercy to be honored as one of the best hospitals for maternity care in the nation by Newsweek, as it reflects the ongoing efforts of Mercy to address the needs of women during the course of their pregnancies. For example, Mercy is now home to The Maternal Health and Preventive Care Center which provides Baltimore's neediest citizens with comprehensive pre-natal services including onsite diagnostic ultrasound and lab services; easy access to Mercy's Center for Advanced Fetal Care; chronic disease diagnostics and management, insurance navigation, on-site patient education and social work services, and referrals to community resources," said Dr. Robert Atlas, OB/GYN, Chair of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Mercy Medical Center.

Mercy was the first hospital in Maryland to offer women the opportunity to donate their baby's umbilical cord for free in Maryland's first public cord blood program, Dr. Atlas said. Mercy was one of the first hospitals in the area to offer private NICU rooms and also is a local leader in its appreciation of patients' growing interest in alternative laboring methods, such as soaking tubs, birthing balls and chairs, and other equipment designed to facilitate birth.

Mercy has also been awarded the B.I.R.T.H. Equity Maryland Designation by the Maryland Patient Safety Center (MPSC), signifying completion of the B.I.R.T.H. Equity Maryland: Breaking Inequality Reimagining Transformative Healthcare program. This state-wide improvement project was designed to engage non-obstetric providers on the critical need for knowledge of pregnancy-related complications and awareness of disparities in negative maternal outcomes.

Newsweek's ranking of America's Best Maternity Hospitals 2025 was determined through a comprehensive analysis conducted by Newsweek in partnership with Statista, a leading data and business intelligence firm. The methodology considered several key factors:

Nationwide Online Survey: A survey of hospital managers and medical professionals with knowledge of maternity hospitals, including those specializing in perinatal care and operative obstetrics.

Medical Key Performance Indicators (KPIs): Data on hospital quality, with a focus on maternity-care-specific indicators from sources such as The Joint Commission, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), and the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).

Patient Experience Surveys: Results from patient experience surveys, including feedback on topics such as hospital cleanliness and communication about medication.

Founded in 1874 by the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Medical Center is located in downtown Baltimore City, about six blocks from Baltimore's famed Inner Harbor. A university-affiliated teaching facility, Mercy is a Catholic hospital with a national reputation for women's health care, orthopedics, and other specialties. Mercy is home to the renowned Weinberg Center for Women's Health & Medicine, and the $400+ million Mary Catherine Bunting Center. For more information, visit http://www.mdmercy.com,MDMercyMedia on Facebook and Twitter(X), http://www.youtube.com/mmcbaltimore, or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.

Media Contact

Daniel Collins, Mercy Health Services, 410-332-9714, [email protected], www.mdmercy.com

SOURCE Mercy Health Services