Mercy Medical Center Nurses Recognized in Baltimore magazine's 2025 "Excellence in Nursing" Edition

"Mercy nurses have a strong reputation for their skill and expertise, leadership ability, and for delivering compassionate care." -- Dr. David Maine, President and CEO, Mercy Health Services Post this

Marshelle Morlock BSN, RN – Foot and Ankle Operating Room

Jake Allam, BSN, RN – Crane Operating Room

Sara-Ann Ballard BSN, RN, FNE-A, CAPA – Crane PACU

The magazine solicited nominations from peers, supervisors, and patients of registered nurses, both in and out of hospitals, who represent the finest in their field.

"Mercy nurses have a strong reputation for their skill and expertise, leadership ability, and for delivering compassionate care. They continue to excel, and are extremely deserving of this recognition," said Dr. David Maine, President and CEO, Mercy Health Services, Mercy Medical Center.

Mercy RNs are committed to staying at the forefront of nursing excellence to provide the best care possible for patients. Mercy nurses enhance their clinical practice skills via such programs as the Clinical Advancement Program and OR Nurse Residency Program. Mercy has nearly 250 nurses nationally certified in specialty care areas such as critical care, oncology, orthopedics, OR and inpatient obstetrics.

Mercy's achievement in nursing is further evidenced by earning the coveted Magnet recognition. Magnet Designation is a national standard for nursing excellence awarded by the American Nurses Credentialing Center and one of the most prestigious nursing awards in the United States.

The American Association of Critical Care Nurses (AACN) named Mercy a gold-level Beacon Award for Excellence recipient for its Critical Care Unit. The Beacon Award for Excellence is a significant milestone on the path to exceptional patient care and healthy work environments, recognizing unit caregivers who successfully improve patient outcomes and align practices with AACN's six Healthy Work Environment Standards.

Founded in 1874 by the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Medical Center is located in downtown Baltimore City, about six blocks from Baltimore's famed Inner Harbor. A university-affiliated teaching facility, Mercy is a Catholic hospital with a national reputation for women's health care, orthopedics, and other specialties. Mercy is home to the renowned Weinberg Center for Women's Health & Medicine, and the $400+ million Mary Catherine Bunting Center. For more information, visit http://www.mdmercy.com, and MDMercyMedia on Facebook and Twitter, or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.

PHOTO CAPTION (Left to Right):

Stacey Brull, DNP, RN, NE-BC, Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President of Patient Care Services; Jake Allam, BSN, RN, Crane Operating Room; Sara-Ann Ballard, BSN, RN, FNE-A, CAPA, Crane PACU; Marshelle Morlock, BSN, RN, Foot and Ankle Operating Room; Tracey Penaloza, MSN, RN, CNOR, Vice President of Perioperative Services.

Media Contact

Daniel Collins, Mercy Medical Center, 410-332-9714, [email protected], www.mdmercy.com

SOURCE Mercy Medical Center