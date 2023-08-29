Mercy Medical Center Physicians Named "TOP DOCS" by What's Up Media

"This honor also reflects Mercy Health Services' ongoing efforts to extend the Mercy standard of quality, compassionate care to patients beyond Baltimore's borders..."--David N. Maine, M.D., President and CEO, Mercy Health Services Tweet this

What's Up? Media's biennial "Top Docs" survey for 2023-2024 invited practicing medical doctors within its distribution region—currently Anne Arundel, Queen Anne's, Kent, Talbot, and Dorchester counties—to participate in an online, secure survey listing more than 40 areas of medical specialty, and several medical conditions. After surveys were collected by deadline, vetted, and tallied, What's Up? Media arrived at the list of this year's "Top Docs".

Mercy's physicians were recognized as follows:

Annapolis / Central Maryland Gynecology

Dr. Susan Peeler - Mercy Institute for Gynecologic Care at Annapolis

- Mercy Institute for Gynecologic Care at Dr. Teresa Diaz-Montes - Mercy Institute for Gynecologic Care at Annapolis

Annapolis / Central Maryland Orthopedic Sports Medicine

Dr. John Paul Rue - Mercy Medical Center

Annapolis / Central Maryland Orthopedic Surgery

Dr. Clayton Alexander - Mercy Medical Center

Annapolis / Central Maryland Orthopedic Surgery (Hand)

Dr. Clayton Alexander - Mercy Medical Center

Eastern Shore Orthopedic Surgery (Hip)

Dr. Kamala Littleton - Mercy Physicians at Kent Island

Eastern Shore Orthopedic Surgery (Knee)

Dr. Kamala Littleton - Mercy Physicians at Kent Island

Eastern Shore Gynecology

Dr. Susan Peeler - Mercy Physicians at Kent Island

The physicians honored represent the individuals who received the highest number of nominations from their peers.

"We are extremely gratified to see Mercy physicians in different specialties recognized by their peers for their skill and dedication. This honor also reflects Mercy Health Services' ongoing efforts to extend the Mercy standard of quality, compassionate care to patients beyond Baltimore's borders, as Mercy continues to grow," said Mercy Health Services president and CEO Dr. David N. Maine.

Mercy Health Services includes Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland, primary care and specialist locations in Canton, Columbia, Glen Burnie, Hunt Valley, Lutherville, Manchester, Overlea, and Reisterstown, as well as the Institute for Gynecologic Care at Annapolis, and Mercy Physicians at Kent Island. Mercy also features The Gynecologic Oncology Collaborative, a statewide network providing renowned gynecologic cancer care, addressing treatment for ovarian, uterine and cervical cancer at locations throughout Maryland. For more information, visit http://www.mdmercy.com, MDMercyMedia on Facebook and Twitter, @MDMercy on Youtube, or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.

