Mercy Medical Center Recognized for Clinical Achievements by Healthgrades

"This recognition by Healthgrades is yet further evidence of Mercy's ongoing commitment to providing patients with quality care in a compassionate setting."-- Dr. David N. Maine, President and CEO, Mercy Health Services

Mercy Medical Center's achievements are based solely on what matters most: patient outcomes. As part of its annual hospital assessment, Healthgrades evaluated risk-adjusted mortality and complication rates for over 30 of the most common conditions and procedures at approximately 4,500 hospitals nationwide to determine the top performers in specialty care. By offering easy access to objective performance measures, Healthgrades helps consumers find and select a hospital that excels in providing the care they need. As part of its 2026 analysis, Healthgrades also evaluated risk-adjusted mortality and complication rates at short-term acute care facilities that perform critical prostate procedures in an outpatient environment.

As variation in performance among hospitals continues to grow, it is increasingly important for consumers to seek care at top-rated programs. Healthgrades' 2026 analysis revealed that if all hospitals as a group performed similarly to five-star hospitals during the 2022-2025 study period, on average, 230,466 lives could potentially have been saved and 156,797 complications could potentially have been avoided.*

Healthgrades also found that patients treated at hospitals with nationally recognized outpatient programs from 2022-2024 had a demonstrably better chance of a positive outcome than those treated at hospitals that were not recognized for patient excellence. In fact, if all hospitals, as a group, performed similarly to five-star hospitals, on average, 36,678 complications could have been avoided during the three-year study period.**

"Healthgrades' specialty awards identify the nation's top-performing hospitals in key service areas, helping consumers find high quality care tailored to their specific needs," said Alana Biggers, MD, MPH, medical advisor at Healthgrades. "We're proud to recognize Mercy Medical Center for its consistently superior outcomes in key service areas, including Outpatient Prostate Care and Treatment of Diabetic Emergencies."

*Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of MedPAR data for years 2022 through 2024 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only. Click here to view the complete 2026 Specialty Awards and Ratings Methodology.

**Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of SAF data for years 2022 through 2024 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only. For more information on how Healthgrades identifies the nation's top hospitals for outpatient orthopedic surgery, see the 2026 Outpatient Awards and Ratings Methodology.

About Mercy Medical Center

Founded in 1874 by the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Medical Center is located in downtown Baltimore City, about six blocks from Baltimore's famed Inner Harbor. A university-affiliated teaching facility, Mercy is a Catholic hospital with a national reputation for women's health care, orthopedics, cancer, and other specialties. Mercy is home to the renowned Weinberg Center for Women's Health & Medicine, and the $400+ million Mary Catherine Bunting Center. For more information, visit http://www.mdmercy.com/, MDMercyMedia on Facebook and Twitter, http://www.youtube.com/mmcbaltimore, or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.

About Healthgrades

Healthgrades is dedicated to empowering meaningful connections between patients, doctors, and hospitals. As the #1 platform for finding a doctor and a leader in healthcare transparency, we help millions of consumers each month find and schedule appointments with their healthcare professional of choice and prepare for their appointments with best-in-class, treatment-focused content. For over 20 years, our health system, group practice, and life sciences marketing solutions have helped our partners reach and engage consumers on their way to the doctor. Healthgrades is part of RVO Health, a partnership between Red Ventures and Optum, part of UnitedHealth Group. RVO Health has the largest consumer health and wellness audience online across its brand -portfolio, including Healthgrades, Healthline, Medical News Today, Greatist, Psych Central and Bezzy, which touch every part of the health and wellness journey. RVO Health helps more than 100 million unique visitors live their strongest and healthiest lives each month.

