Mercy Medical Center Recognized in U.S. News & World Report's "BEST HOSPITALS 2025-2026" Edition

"U.S. News and World Report's annual 'Best Hospitals' edition is one of the most respected, and anticipated, when it comes to honoring excellence in medical care, so we are especially pleased to learn once more that Mercy is recognized by this national publication. This achievement is continuing evidence of the Mercy family's commitment to the mission of the Sisters of Mercy, to deliver quality care to patients in a compassionate setting," said Dr. David Maine, President and CEO of Mercy Health Services, Mercy Medical Center.

Dr. Maine noted that this recognition by U.S. News follows a number of recent accolades for the 150-year-old Catholic hospital, including being ranked as the top hospital in Maryland for social responsibility for the second consecutive year by the Lown Institute, a nonpartisan think tank advocating for a just and caring U.S. healthcare system. Mercy also recently earned Joint Commission Core Certification for Shoulder Surgery.

The Best Hospitals Specialty rankings and Procedures & Conditions methodologies factor objective measures such as risk-adjusted mortality rates, patient experience, level of nursing care and how successfully each hospital helps patients get back home.

A university-affiliated teaching hospital, Mercy Medical Center is nationally recognized with Magnet status for nursing excellence. Founded in 1874 by The Sisters of Mercy, Mercy is home to the acclaimed Weinberg Center for Women's Health & Medicine and the $400+ million, 20-story Mary Catherine Bunting Center. For more information about Mercy, visit http://www.mdmercy.com, MDMercyMedia on FACEBOOK and TWITTER, or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.

