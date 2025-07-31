Mercy Medical Center Study Finds Travel Delays Advanced Cancer --But Not Outcomes--for Out-of-State Patients

"These findings emphasize that outcomes for patients with mucinous appendix cancer can be excellent—but only if they can access specialized HIPEC centers. Unfortunately, geography still acts as a gatekeeper for too many patients." -- Vadim Gushchin, M.D. Post this

Patients from out-of-state had:

o Longer time from diagnosis to surgery (4.6 vs. 2.8 months)

o More extensive disease at presentation (higher PCI scores)

o Higher rates of non-definitive treatments like systemic chemotherapy

Despite these challenges, out-of-state patients had comparable:

o Rates of complete tumor removal (cytoreduction)

o Postoperative complication and mortality rates

o 10-year survival outcomes

"These findings emphasize that outcomes for patients with mucinous appendix cancer can be excellent—but only if they can access specialized HIPEC centers," said Dr. Gushchin. "Unfortunately, geography still acts as a gatekeeper for too many patients."

Call to Action: Bridging the Gap

Mercy's team urges:

Early referral to experienced CRS/HIPEC centers

Increased awareness among general surgeons and oncologists

Support for patient navigation and assistance programs

Policy reform to remove financial and geographic barriers

About CRS/HIPEC Treatment

CRS (Cytoreductive Surgery) combined with HIPEC (Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy) is a complex surgical approach used to treat advanced abdominal cancers, HIPEC is a heated chemotherapy solution that is used in conjunction with cytoreductive surgery, performed first to remove visible tumors from the abdominal area.

Following the surgery, heated chemotherapy solution is added to the abdominal cavity to destroy non-visible or microscopic tumor cells that may remain after surgery. Heat helps kill the cancer cells and also enhances the effect of chemotherapy.

High-volume centers like Mercy Medical Center perform these procedures with rigorous standards of care and long-standing expertise.

Drs. Armando Sardi, Vadim Gushchin and Kurtis Campbell of Surgical Oncology at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland, are widely regarded for their training and skills in utilizing HIPEC to treat advanced stages of abdominal cancer (peritoneal surface malignancies). Drs. Sardi, Gushchin and Campbell work with a specialized clinical team at Mercy to perform this procedure with a high level of expertise for patients facing a diagnosis of peritoneal cancer.

About Mercy Medical Center

Founded in 1874 by the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Medical Center is located in downtown Baltimore City, about six blocks from Baltimore's famed Inner Harbor. A university-affiliated teaching facility, Mercy is a Catholic hospital with a national reputation for women's health care, orthopedics, cancer, and other specialties. Mercy is home to the renowned Weinberg Center for Women's Health & Medicine, and the $400+ million Mary Catherine Bunting Center. For more information, visit http://www.mdmercy.com, and MDMercyMedia on Facebook and Twitter, or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.

Media Contact

Daniel Collins, Mercy Health Services, 410-332-9714, [email protected], www.mdmercy.com

SOURCE Mercy Health Services