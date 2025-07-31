Mercy Medical Center Study Finds Travel Delays Advanced Cancer --But Not Outcomes--for Out-of-State Patients

A newly published study by surgical oncologists at Mercy Medical Center's Institute for Cancer Care finds that patients with rare appendix cancer who travel from out-of-state for advanced treatment often arrive with more advanced disease due to delays—but achieve survival and safety outcomes comparable to local patients once treated at high-volume centers.
BALTIMORE, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A newly published study by surgical oncologists at Mercy Medical Center's Institute for Cancer Care finds that patients with rare appendix cancer who travel from out-of-state for advanced treatment often arrive with more advanced disease due to delays—but achieve survival and safety outcomes comparable to local patients once treated at high-volume centers.
The study, titled "Presentation Patterns and Treatment Outcomes in Appendix Cancer Patients Traveling to a High-Volume Peritoneal Surface Malignancy Center," appears in the July 2025 issue of The American Surgeon. It was led by Vadim Gushchin, M.D., of Surgical Oncology at Mercy, and Director of Mercy's prestigious HIPEC Program, as well as Armando Sardi, M.D., renowned surgical oncologist and Medical Director of The Institute for Cancer Care at Mercy.
"The results of this study underscore the need to improve patient navigation to specialized treatment centers, to encourage early referrals from general surgeons, to increase awareness about the unique needs of patients who must travel, and to address the barriers patients from underserved areas have to face," Dr. Gushchin said.
Study Highlights:
- Patients from out-of-state had:
o Longer time from diagnosis to surgery (4.6 vs. 2.8 months)
o More extensive disease at presentation (higher PCI scores)
o Higher rates of non-definitive treatments like systemic chemotherapy
- Despite these challenges, out-of-state patients had comparable:
o Rates of complete tumor removal (cytoreduction)
o Postoperative complication and mortality rates
o 10-year survival outcomes
"These findings emphasize that outcomes for patients with mucinous appendix cancer can be excellent—but only if they can access specialized HIPEC centers," said Dr. Gushchin. "Unfortunately, geography still acts as a gatekeeper for too many patients."
Call to Action: Bridging the Gap
Mercy's team urges:
- Early referral to experienced CRS/HIPEC centers
- Increased awareness among general surgeons and oncologists
- Support for patient navigation and assistance programs
- Policy reform to remove financial and geographic barriers
About CRS/HIPEC Treatment
CRS (Cytoreductive Surgery) combined with HIPEC (Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy) is a complex surgical approach used to treat advanced abdominal cancers, HIPEC is a heated chemotherapy solution that is used in conjunction with cytoreductive surgery, performed first to remove visible tumors from the abdominal area.
Following the surgery, heated chemotherapy solution is added to the abdominal cavity to destroy non-visible or microscopic tumor cells that may remain after surgery. Heat helps kill the cancer cells and also enhances the effect of chemotherapy.
High-volume centers like Mercy Medical Center perform these procedures with rigorous standards of care and long-standing expertise.
Drs. Armando Sardi, Vadim Gushchin and Kurtis Campbell of Surgical Oncology at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland, are widely regarded for their training and skills in utilizing HIPEC to treat advanced stages of abdominal cancer (peritoneal surface malignancies). Drs. Sardi, Gushchin and Campbell work with a specialized clinical team at Mercy to perform this procedure with a high level of expertise for patients facing a diagnosis of peritoneal cancer.
About Mercy Medical Center
Founded in 1874 by the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Medical Center is located in downtown Baltimore City, about six blocks from Baltimore's famed Inner Harbor. A university-affiliated teaching facility, Mercy is a Catholic hospital with a national reputation for women's health care, orthopedics, cancer, and other specialties. Mercy is home to the renowned Weinberg Center for Women's Health & Medicine, and the $400+ million Mary Catherine Bunting Center. For more information, visit http://www.mdmercy.com, and MDMercyMedia on Facebook and Twitter, or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.
Media Contact
Daniel Collins, Mercy Health Services, 410-332-9714, [email protected], www.mdmercy.com
SOURCE Mercy Health Services
Share this article