Mercy Medical Center's "WE ARE 150" Anniversary Campaign Wins 2025 TELLY Award

"We found covering Mercy's 150th anniversary campaign to be especially gratifying given the scope of the hospital employees' volunteer efforts, making a difference in the lives of adults and children alike." -- David Morley, President, Zinnia Films Post this

According to Dan Collins, Senior Director of Media Relations for Mercy, Zinnia Films produced a number of videos to record Mercy employee community outreach events which were part of the hospital's 150-year anniversary campaign in 2024. Of these videos, five were selected for entry by David Morley, president of Zinnia Films.

These included Mercy volunteer efforts at such noted charitable organizations as First Fruit Farm, Our Daily Bread, and Ronald McDonald House. In addition, Zinnia Film covered the 150-year-old Baltimore hospital's community celebration for Mercy employees and their families, and developed a retrospective video featuring highlights from throughout the year-long "WE ARE 150" campaign.

Links to the videos below:

"We found covering Mercy's 150th anniversary campaign to be especially gratifying given the scope of the hospital employees' volunteer efforts, making a difference in the lives of adults and children alike. Zinnia Films have been working with Mercy now for a decade and we have learned much about the values and mission of the Sisters of Mercy, the clinical and lay staff. We greatly enjoyed seeing the Mercy family putting those values into action and were pleased to have the opportunity to show the Mercy mission to others through our production," Morley said.

"Last year, Mercy brought home a Telly Award thanks to the efforts of Zinnia Films in the video production of the hospital's ongoing monthly talk show series, MEDOSCOPY. They continue to demonstrate great skill, talent and creativity in every project they undertake for us, and this second Telly Award is further proof of that," Collins said.

2025 marks the Telly Awards' 46th annual competition, with a more than 13,000 entries worldwide from independent production studios, networks, major brands, and respected organizations. This year's winners include Pixar Animation Studios, Hearst Media, ESPN, LinkedIn, NATO, MTV Entertainment Studios, NASA, the LA Clippers (NBA), Sawhorse Productions, Telemundo and more.

"Our industry is experimenting with new technologies like never before, shaping truly compelling stories to draw attention to some of the world's most pressing issues," shares Telly Awards Managing Director Amanda Needham. "The Telly Awards is uniquely positioned to meet the industry where it's actually making work, be that on television or TikTok."

ABOUT MERCY MEDICAL CENTER: Founded in 1874 by the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Medical Center is a university-affiliated teaching facility and Catholic hospital with a national reputation for women's health care, orthopedics, and other specialties. Mercy is home to the acclaimed Weinberg Center for Women's Health & Medicine, and the $400+ million Mary Catherine Bunting Center. For more information, visit http://www.mdmercy.com, MDMercyMedia on Facebook and Twitter, http://www.youtube.com/mmcbaltimore, or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.

ABOUT ZINNIA FILMS: Zinnia Films was founded in 2010 and excels in partnering with mission-driven organizations. Through its wraparound creative services in video and photographic storytelling, Zinnia serves as the messaging team for Mercy Medical Center. Since the partnership with Mercy began in 2015, Zinnia has produced nearly 800 discrete videos for the healthcare system. Learn more at https://www.zinniafilms.com.

-30-

Media Contact

Daniel Collins, Mercy Health Services, Mercy Medical Center, 410-332-9714, [email protected], www.mdmercy.com

SOURCE Mercy Health Services, Mercy Medical Center