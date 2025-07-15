Mercy's Dr. Rebecca Cerrato Recognized with American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society's 2025 Women's Leadership Award

"Recognizing women leaders provides much-needed role models for the next generation of female surgeons." -- Rebecca A. Cerrato, M.D., FAAOS, The Institute for Foot and Ankle Reconstruction at Mercy Post this

Dr. Cerrato earned her medical degree at The University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine in Chicago, Illinois, and completed her orthopedic surgery residency training at the University of Chicago and Georgetown University in Washington, DC. After residency, she completed a fellowship in orthopedic foot and ankle surgery at Mercy Medical Center.

"Dr. Cerrato is a role model, not only for females, but for anyone aspiring to achieve a career in academic medicine, said A. Holly Johnson, MD, from the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, in a nomination letter.

Dr. Cerrato is also a leader in the AOFAS, having served as a member-at-large of the AOFAS Board of Directors, the Pre-Meeting chair of AOFAS Annual Meeting 2023, chair of the Membership Committee, and member of the Young Physicians Committee. Currently, she is the vice chair of the Fellowship Match & Accreditation Committee.

Throughout her career, Dr. Cerrato has been dedicated to supporting women in foot and ankle orthopedic surgery. In 2018, she co-founded the AOFAS Women's Leadership Initiative.

"Recognizing women leaders provides much-needed role models for the next generation of female surgeons," Dr. Cerrato said. "Visibility of women leaders in orthopedic surgery can inspire more women to consider a career in the field. Recognition of women leaders challenges stereotypes and breaks outdated gender norms, creating a more inclusive environment."

Dr. Cerrato will accept her award in September at AOFAS Annual Meeting 2025, where she will also speak at the annual Women's Leadership Reception.

With a reputation among her peers and colleagues as a gifted clinician, Dr. Rebecca Cerrato is a recognized leader in clinical education on a national and international level. She is the only U.S. surgeon to serve as a board member on the Groupe de Recherche et d'Etude en Chirurgie Mini-Invasive du Pied - a prestigious international society dedicated to minimally invasive foot and ankle surgery.

Dr. Cerrato is Chairperson, Course Director and host to an annual international arthroscopy course held in downtown Baltimore. The course draws leading experts in the field and international attendance from Australia, Israel, Canada, England and France, among others. Dr. Cerrato provides advanced instruction on arthroscopic techniques and minimally invasive surgery. Surgeons from around the globe meet at the Institute to train and share foot and ankle surgical treatments and research findings.

Dr. Cerrato has dedicated her personal time to participating in events that benefit the Baltimore community. Along with her fellow colleagues she has volunteered foot care services at Baltimore's Helping Up Mission and participated in the 9-11 Run to Remember, sponsored by The Institute for Foot and Ankle Reconstruction at Mercy.

