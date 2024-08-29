Merideth Archibald Joins Planet Depos as New Sales Team Member

"Planet Depos embraces technology as a tool that can only enhance what we're already good at doing, which is court reporting." Post this

"I am particularly excited to be a part of Planet Depos, as we are at the forefront of a changing landscape in the court reporting industry," said Merideth. "Planet Depos embraces technology as a tool that can only enhance what we're already good at doing, which is court reporting."

Based in the Jacksonville area, Merideth is eager to leverage her background and industry insights as she supports her clients with Planet Depos' best-in-class service and advanced litigation technology.

"We couldn't be happier welcoming Merideth to Planet Depos," said Jennifer Parratt, Vice President of Sales. "Her dedication to exceptional client service, along with her forward-thinking approach to technology, will be key factors in driving success in the markets she serves."

About Planet Depos

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., and with over 50 offices around the world, Planet Depos is the only international court reporting agency led by court reporters and world-renowned industry experts. Planet Depos provides court reporting and litigation technology services throughout the United States and abroad to international law firms, worldwide corporations and government entities. The company has extensive experience reporting complex matters around the globe, including arbitrations, trials and depositions. A forward-thinking company, Planet Depos is conversant with the latest technologies and works closely with clients to implement case-winning tools, including remote depositions, streaming text and video, digital court reporting and digital exhibits.

