Meridia Becomes the Official Electronic Voting Platform for All House of Representatives' Committees

As of April, 2024, Meridia has been selected as the electronic voting platform of choice for the US House of Representatives' Committee Markup meetings in the nation's capital.

WEST CHESTER, Pa., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since 2018, Meridia has worked with the Committee on Natural Resources who sought to modernize their voting process by adopting an electronic voting system. Through this cooperation, customized voting software and hardware devices were introduced to the rest of the legislative Committees at the House of Representatives in April, 2024.

The Committee on Natural Resources relied on "roll call voting" during their markup sessions prior to working with Meridia. This method involved calling upon each member individually to vote, then manually recording their response. While manual vote-counting ensured accuracy, it also resulted in lengthy and inefficient meetings. For example, with fifteen motions to vote on and over fifty voting members, the total number of votes was multiplied to 750 - far from efficient when each vote must also be counted manually.

Meridia collaborated with the Committee to design a platform specifically tailored to Committees conducting the 'roll-call' voting. After switching to the M-VOTE system, each Committee could get "the best of both worlds" - all members could now vote collectively on the same motion with their keypads, while seeing and confirming each individual vote on the screen where their name was color-coded depending on their vote. According to the Committees that converted to the new electronic voting system, the new process saved approximately two and a half hours of their time per markup session. In some specific cases, instead of taking ten minutes to record a vote on a single item, they are now able to record the full markup in less than two minutes.

Given the Natural Resource Committee's success during the initial pilot, the entirety of the House has taken a leap forward by making M-VOTE the official voting system of all Committees in 2024 and beyond.

