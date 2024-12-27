Meridian Adhesives Group Acquires PAS Bangkok Co., Ltd., Expanding Presence in Southeast Asia

"The acquisition of PAS Bangkok Co., Ltd. is a strategic step in strengthening our global presence and expanding our capabilities in the dynamic APAC region," said Daniel Pelton, CEO of Meridian. Post this

"The acquisition of PAS Bangkok Co., Ltd. will continue to position Meridian to achieve its global expansion strategy," said Charles Lai, Managing Director of Meridian's APAC Region. "Their expertise and established relationships within the industry will enhance our ability to serve customers with advanced solutions and localized support."

This acquisition not only broadens Meridian's product offerings but also reinforces its commitment to providing comprehensive adhesive solutions across diverse markets. By integrating PAS Bangkok's capabilities, Meridian is poised to deliver enhanced value to customers in the advanced electronics and manufacturing sectors throughout Southeast Asia.

"We are thrilled to join Meridian Adhesives Group," said Vincent Beh, General Manager of PAS Bangkok. "Our company's journey has been defined by a commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer-focused solutions. Partnering with Meridian, a global leader in adhesives, will enable us to expand our reach and capabilities, ultimately providing even greater value to our customers. This is an exciting new chapter for our team and our partners."

"The acquisition of PAS Bangkok Co., Ltd. is a strategic step in strengthening our global presence and expanding our capabilities in the dynamic APAC region," said Daniel Pelton, CEO of Meridian. "PAS Bangkok's expertise in serving advanced electronics and manufacturing industries perfectly aligns with our vision of delivering world-class adhesive solutions. We are excited to welcome Vincent and his talented team to Meridian and look forward to achieving great success together."

About Meridian Adhesives Group

Meridian Adhesives Group is a leading manufacturer of high-performance adhesives and sealants, serving the electronics, infrastructure, and industrial markets. With a commitment to innovation and quality, Meridian delivers tailored solutions that meet the evolving needs of its global customers.

For more information, visit meridianadhesives.com.

Media Contact

Deanna Disbro, Meridian Adhesives Group, 706.260.0718, [email protected], meridianadhesives.com

SOURCE Meridian Adhesives Group