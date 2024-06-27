Meridian Adhesives Group Announces Acquisition of Bondloc UK Ltd

Daniel Pelton, CEO of Meridian Adhesives Group, commented on the acquisition: "We are pleased to welcome Bondloc UK Ltd to the Meridian family. This acquisition is a testament to our commitment to expanding our capabilities and delivering unmatched adhesive solutions to our customers." Post this

The company's high-performance adhesive products, including anaerobic adhesives, cyanoacrylates, epoxies, UV cure adhesives, and structural acrylics, will complement Meridian's existing product portfolio. These advanced chemistries are designed for various industrial applications, such as thread locking, retaining, gasketing, sealing, and bonding. The company's specialized technologies will enable Meridian to address more complex and demanding applications in sectors such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, and general manufacturing.

Daniel Pelton, CEO of Meridian Adhesives Group, commented on the acquisition: "We are pleased to welcome Bondloc UK Ltd to the Meridian family. This acquisition is a testament to our commitment to expanding our capabilities and delivering unmatched adhesive solutions to our customers. The company's strong reputation and innovative product line will be invaluable as we continue to grow and enhance our market presence."

Bondloc UK Ltd has an established presence in the UK and European markets that will significantly enhance Meridian's geographical footprint, facilitating better service and support for customers worldwide.

"We are thrilled to be joining Meridian Adhesive Group," said Warren Wilkinson, Joint Managing Director and co-founder of Bondloc UK Ltd, alongside Mark Adams. "This is a positive move for our company and our customers, who will now have access to the broader Meridian technology platform and service."

About Meridian Adhesives Group

Meridian Adhesives Group is a leading manufacturer of high-performance adhesives, offering a comprehensive range of solutions for various industries, including electronics, infrastructure, flooring, packaging, and product assembly. With a commitment to innovation, quality, and customer service, Meridian Adhesives Group provides advanced adhesive technologies that meet the evolving needs of its global customers.

