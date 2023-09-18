Meridian Adhesives Group Appoints Chris O'Neil VP of Information Technology

"I have been fortunate to have previously worked with Chris," said Wayne Byrne, CFO of Meridian Adhesives Group. "His technical expertise coupled with his business acumen will be instrumental as we continue to execute on our growth strategy." Tweet this

Prior to joining Meridian, O'Neil served as the Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Consultant for Scaled Vision, LLC overseeing the Technology and Operations practice.

"I have been fortunate to have previously worked with Chris," said Wayne Byrne, CFO of Meridian Adhesives Group. "His technical expertise coupled with his business acumen will be instrumental as we continue to execute on our growth strategy."

Throughout his career, O'Neil has served as Vice President, Information Technology for Emerald Performance Materials, where he was responsible for Emerald's global information technology development and support across all its business groups. In addition, Chris has also served as Managing Partner of Emerald Consulting Group and spent over 24 years with FedEx Corporation in various IT management and executive leadership roles including CIO of FedEx Custom Critical and Managing Director of IT for FedEx Corporate Services.

"I am very excited to join Meridian Adhesives Group and begin collaborating with the team," said O'Neil. "I look forward to helping the company continue to strengthen their Information Technology foundation and position it for continued growth and value creation."

O'Neil holds an MBA from Kent State University, and a BS in Computer Science from the University of Akron.

About Meridian Adhesives Group

Meridian Adhesives Group is a leading manufacturer of high-value adhesive technologies. With a broad portfolio of dynamic solutions, Meridian serves the electronics, infrastructure, and industrial (flooring, packaging, and product assembly) markets. The group's operations are located in the Americas, EMEA, and Asia, with a multitude of sales and service offices worldwide that are positioned to serve Meridian's global customer base. For more information, visit https://meridianadhesives.com.

