Meridian Adhesives Group Appoints John Baker Chief Human Resources Officer

Prior to joining Meridian, Baker served as Vice President, Human Resources at WestRock. As a member of WestRock's HR Leadership Team, Baker was responsible for the company's human resources strategies for Innovation and Latin America.

"I am looking forward to John's expertise joining our Meridian team," said Daniel Pelton, CEO of Meridian Adhesives Group. "His experience and vision will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping our organization's culture, ensuring that our most valuable asset, our people, continue to grow and excel."

Throughout his career at WestRock, Baker held roles leading global Human Resources teams in many areas of WestRock's business including Consumer Packaging and Manufacturing and Supply Chain. He was also an expatriate in Europe for three years leading the company's Europe, India, and Asia Pacific HR teams.

"I am very excited to join Meridian and work with Dan and the team to build a world-class organization, leveraging the strong foundation that already exists," said Baker. "I look forward to collaborating with talented team members across the globe to enhance the strategic capabilities that will position Meridian for continued growth and success."

Baker holds a B.S. in Public Affairs from Indiana University, as well as a Master's Degree in Industrial Relations from the University of Minnesota.

About Meridian Adhesives Group

Meridian Adhesives Group is a leading manufacturer of high-value adhesive technologies. With a broad portfolio of dynamic solutions, Meridian serves the electronics, infrastructure, and industrial (flooring, packaging, and product assembly) markets. The group's operations are located in the Americas, EMEA, and Asia, with a multitude of sales and service offices worldwide that are positioned to serve Meridian's global customer base. For more information, visit https://meridianadhesives.com.

Media Contact

Deanna Disbro, Meridian Adhesives Group, 706.260.0718, [email protected], https://meridianadhesives.com

SOURCE Meridian Adhesives Group