Meridian Adhesives Group Appoints Mike Humby as Chief Commercial Officer

Humby will further drive worldwide integration for Meridian's commercial, marketing, and R&D teams, providing a seamless experience for the company's global customer base.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meridian Adhesives Group announced the appointment of Mike Humby as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). In this role, Mike will oversee the company's global commercial operations and enhance Meridian's organic growth strategy.

