Meridian Adhesives Group Appoints Mike Humby as Chief Commercial Officer

Humby will further drive worldwide integration for Meridian's commercial, marketing, and R&D teams, providing a seamless experience for the company's global customer base.
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meridian Adhesives Group announced the appointment of Mike Humby as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). In this role, Mike will oversee the company's global commercial operations and enhance Meridian's organic growth strategy.
Humby joins Meridian with over three decades of experience in the chemical industry. His most recent role was Vice President of Global Performance Additives at Valtris Specialty Chemicals.
Humby's career spans numerous leadership roles at Eastman Chemical Company, where he led the global Performance Chemicals business. He drove significant growth for the company through both organic and inorganic activities.
Meridian's CEO, Daniel Pelton, remarked, "Mike's appointment aligns perfectly with Meridian's strategic vision to expand our organization globally. His extensive experience in driving commercial success, coupled with his ability to innovate and lead global teams, makes him the ideal leader to oversee our worldwide commercial operations."
Humby's role will drive Meridian's organic growth strategy, supplementing the company's successful track record of inorganic growth. His efforts will further drive worldwide integration for Meridian's commercial, marketing, and R&D teams, providing a seamless experience for the company's global customer base.
"It is a great honor to join the Meridian team in this capacity," said Humby. "And I look forward to supporting the team as we build on the legacy of innovation and organic growth in the adhesives industry."
About Meridian
Meridian Adhesives Group is a leading manufacturer of high-performance adhesives and sealants, dedicated to providing innovative solutions to various industries worldwide. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, Meridian continues to expand its global footprint, delivering superior products and services.
Media Contact
Deanna Disbro, Meridian Adhesives Group, 7062600718, [email protected], https://meridianadhesives.com
SOURCE Meridian Adhesives Group
Share this article