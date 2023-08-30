Meridian Adhesives Group Appoints Vincent Dimino VP of Global Operations

"Vincent is an exceptional addition to our Meridian team," said Brandon Willis, COO of Meridian Adhesives Group. "We look forward to his leadership and wealth of knowledge advancing our global operations and enabling Meridian to continue providing only the highest level of service to our customers." Tweet this

"Vincent is an exceptional addition to our Meridian team," said Brandon Willis, COO of Meridian Adhesives Group. "We look forward to his leadership and wealth of knowledge advancing our global operations and enabling Meridian to continue providing only the highest level of service to our customers."

Prior to joining Meridian, Dimino held the title of Chief Service Officer for Joerns Healthcare. Prior to that appointment, Vince served as Vice President of Supply Chain for Dubois Chemicals Inc. His extensive background in operations marks an impressive track record of implementing successful programs to improve overall safety and environmental performance.

"I am glad to be joining the Meridian team and building on the company's operational efforts around the world," said Dimino. "Excellence comes from a commitment to continuous improvement, and I look forward to sharing in that commitment with the Meridian team."

Dimino holds a Bachelor of Science in Technology and Management from the Rochester Institute of Technology.

About Meridian Adhesives Group

Meridian Adhesives Group is a leading manufacturer of high-value adhesive technologies. With a broad portfolio of dynamic solutions, Meridian serves the electronics, infrastructure, and industrial (flooring, packaging, and product assembly) markets. The group's operations are located in the Americas, EMEA, and Asia, with a multitude of sales and service offices worldwide that are positioned to serve Meridian's global customer base. For more information, visit https://meridianadhesives.com.

Media Contact

Deanna Disbro, Meridian Adhesives Group, 706-260-0718, [email protected], https://meridianadhesives.com

SOURCE Meridian Adhesives Group