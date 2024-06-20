Meridian Adhesives Group exhibits at Adhesives & Bonding Expo for first time

Meridian Adhesives Group, one of the fastest growing adhesives companies, will be a first-time exhibitor at the largest adhesives show, the Adhesives & Bonding Expo, in Novi, Michigan, June 25-27, 2024.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meridian Adhesives Group, one of the fastest growing adhesives companies, will be a first-time exhibitor at the largest adhesives show, the Adhesives & Bonding Expo, in Novi, Michigan, June 25-27, 2024.

"We have attended this show many times, but this year we are excited to be an exhibitor," observed Neelam Kumar, Meridian's Senior Director of Marketing. "Our team of adhesive experts will be available at booth 713 to learn about the industry's adhesive challenges and provide solutions from our vast range of advanced adhesive products."

Meridian provides adhesive solutions to a variety of fast-growing market segments – Electronics, Infrastructure, Building and Construction, and Packaging. Started in 2018, Meridian Adhesives Group has invested in innovative adhesive brands and has fully integrated their operations across the organization. This integration allows effective collaboration between teams and enables sharing of best practices across all functional areas to bring best-in-class products, whether it's protective overlay sealants for bridges, faster installation of flooring, road-ready electronic connections for EVs, practical packaging solutions, and many others.

"What's exciting for us as a company is helping our customers find innovative solutions that can be not only profitable for them, but can position their companies as category leaders," said Kumar. "We look forward to introducing our winning approach in the adhesives business to our booth visitors."

Learn more at https://meridianadhesives.com.

