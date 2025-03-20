Meridian Adhesives Group Expands Technical Capabilities in Asia with the Launch of the Penang Application Development Center

PENANG, Malaysia, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meridian Adhesives Group (Meridian) is proud to announce the grand opening of the Penang Application Development Center (ADC), a state-of-the-art facility designed to enhance technical capabilities and innovation in Asia. This strategic investment strengthens Meridian's presence in the region by expanding Pacific Adhesive Systems, a key brand within its Electronics Division, while delivering cutting-edge solutions to customers and partners across the industry.

Driving Innovation Across Meridian's Electronics Division

Meridian's Electronics Division is a global leader in high-performance adhesive solutions, serving industries such as semiconductors, consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace. The division encompasses leading brands Epoxy Technology Inc., manufacturer of Epo-Tek®; Epoxies, Etc.; and Pacific Adhesive Systems.

As an extension of Pacific Adhesive Systems, the new Penang ADC will serve as a technical hub for all Electronics Division customers in Asia, providing advanced application development, material testing, and process optimization support.

A New Hub for Research, Development, and Technical Support

Equipped with cutting-edge technology and advanced testing facilities, the Penang ADC is dedicated to enhancing material performance and manufacturing efficiencies. The center will provide specialized services, including:

Thermal & Mechanical Testing – Instruments such as UV-DSC, TGA, DMA, and TMA for detailed material analysis.

Environmental Testing & Durability Assessments – Chambers for humidity, temperature cycling, and aging simulations.

Advanced Measurement & Analysis – Die shear testing, rheometry, and viscometry for quality control and R&D.

Precision Dispensing & Mixing Technologies – Automated dispensing, plasma treatment, and UV curing systems for manufacturing optimization.

State-of-the-Art Cleanroom & Thermal Processing – A Class 10K cleanroom for contamination-sensitive applications.

Enabling Customers to Innovate, One Bond at a Time

The launch of the Penang ADC reinforces Meridian's commitment to delivering localized technical expertise and tailored solutions to its customers across the region. By integrating the capabilities of Pacific Adhesive Systems with the global resources of Meridian's Electronics Division, the new facility will accelerate product innovation, improve application performance, and foster closer collaboration with industry partners.

"We are thrilled to establish the Penang Application Development Center as a cornerstone of our growth in Asia," said Charles Lai, APAC Managing Director at Meridian Electronics. "This new facility not only strengthens our R&D capabilities but also allows us to better serve our customers with cutting-edge solutions tailored to their evolving needs."

With the Penang ADC, Meridian, Pacific Adhesive Systems, and its Electronics Division brands continue to push the boundaries of innovation and excellence, delivering next-generation technologies that empower industries worldwide.

