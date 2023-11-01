Meridian Adhesives Group Relocates to Charlotte, North Carolina

"This relocation represents an exciting opportunity to access the region's exceptional talent pool and business-friendly climate. We are confident that this strategic move will enable us to further enhance our commitment to providing only the best service to our customers worldwide." Post this

"Charlotte's continued growth as a corporate hub for many of the markets and customers we serve makes it an ideal location for our corporate team," said Wayne Byrne, Chief Financial Officer of Meridian. "We enthusiastically look forward to engaging with local leaders and supporting the community."

This decision reflects Meridian's commitment to growth, innovation, and a long-term vision for the future.

"We are thrilled to make Charlotte our new headquarters," said Daniel Pelton, Chief Executive Officer of Meridian. "This relocation represents an exciting opportunity to access the region's exceptional talent pool and business-friendly climate. We are confident that this strategic move will enable us to further enhance our commitment to providing only the best service to our customers worldwide."

The address of the new corporate headquarters is:

15728 Brixham Hill Ave.

Suite #500

Charlotte, NC 28277

About Meridian Adhesives Group

Meridian Adhesives Group is a leading manufacturer of high-value adhesive technologies. With a broad portfolio of dynamic solutions, Meridian serves the electronics, infrastructure, and industrial (flooring, packaging, and product assembly) markets. The group's operations are located in the Americas, EMEA, and Asia, with a multitude of sales/service offices worldwide that are positioned to serve Meridian's global customer base. For more information, visit https://meridianadhesives.com.

Media Contact

Deanna Disbro, Meridian Adhesives Group, 706.260.0718, [email protected], https://meridianadhesives.com

SOURCE Meridian Adhesives Group