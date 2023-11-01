Meridian Adhesives Group Relocates to Charlotte, North Carolina

Meridian Adhesives Group (Meridian) announced today the strategic relocation of its corporate headquarters to Charlotte, North Carolina.
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meridian Adhesives Group (Meridian) announced today the strategic relocation of its corporate headquarters to Charlotte, North Carolina.
As Meridian continues to expand its global presence in the specialty adhesives market, Charlotte is ideally positioned to support the company's domestic and international locations, while having access to a broad talent pool. Additionally, several of the company's large suppliers and customers are in close proximity to Charlotte which will allow Meridian to continue to develop those strategic relationships.
"Charlotte's continued growth as a corporate hub for many of the markets and customers we serve makes it an ideal location for our corporate team," said Wayne Byrne, Chief Financial Officer of Meridian. "We enthusiastically look forward to engaging with local leaders and supporting the community."
This decision reflects Meridian's commitment to growth, innovation, and a long-term vision for the future.
"We are thrilled to make Charlotte our new headquarters," said Daniel Pelton, Chief Executive Officer of Meridian. "This relocation represents an exciting opportunity to access the region's exceptional talent pool and business-friendly climate. We are confident that this strategic move will enable us to further enhance our commitment to providing only the best service to our customers worldwide."
The address of the new corporate headquarters is:
15728 Brixham Hill Ave.
Suite #500
Charlotte, NC 28277
About Meridian Adhesives Group
Meridian Adhesives Group is a leading manufacturer of high-value adhesive technologies. With a broad portfolio of dynamic solutions, Meridian serves the electronics, infrastructure, and industrial (flooring, packaging, and product assembly) markets. The group's operations are located in the Americas, EMEA, and Asia, with a multitude of sales/service offices worldwide that are positioned to serve Meridian's global customer base. For more information, visit https://meridianadhesives.com.
