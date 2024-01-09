Meridian Adhesives Group to Celebrate the Grand Opening of Las Vegas Center of Excellence

"This facility represents a strategic investment to enhance our production capacity and meet the increasing needs of our customers with advanced adhesive solutions and service." Post this

"We are excited to announce the grand opening of our Las Vegas Center of Excellence, which marks a significant expansion of our manufacturing capabilities," said Daniel Pelton, CEO of Meridian Adhesives Group. "This facility represents a strategic investment to enhance our production capacity and meet the increasing needs of our customers with advanced adhesive solutions and service."

The facility boasts a modern and efficient production floor, as well as a state-of-the-art R&D and QC lab. It will play a pivotal role in meeting the growing demand for Meridian's diverse product portfolio across multiple industries, including manufacturing for the packaging and product assembly markets, as well as serving as a distribution hub for the broader Meridian portfolio to better reach its customers in the mountain states and west coast.

The grand opening event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony and guided tours of the manufacturing floor. Attendees will gain valuable insights into the company's commitment to operational excellence and its role in supporting numerous industries, as well as the local economy.

"We extend a warm invitation to our partners, customers, and the local community to join us in celebrating the opening of this state-of-the-art manufacturing facility," added Brandon Willis, Chief Operating Officer. "The Las Vegas Center of Excellence reinforces our dedication to delivering exceptional adhesive products while contributing to the economic growth of the region."

About Meridian Adhesives Group

Meridian Adhesives Group is a leading manufacturer of high-value adhesive technologies. With a broad portfolio of dynamic solutions, Meridian serves the electronics, infrastructure, building & construction, and product assembly markets. The group's operations are located in the Americas, EMEA, and Asia, with a multitude of sales and service offices worldwide that are positioned to serve Meridian's global customer base. For more information, visit https://meridianadhesives.com.

Media Contact

Deanna Disbro, Meridian Adhesives Group, 706.260.0718, [email protected], https://meridianadhesives.com

SOURCE Meridian Adhesives Group