Meridian Knowledge Solutions Partners with Questionmark to Enhance Learning and Assessment Capabilities

"Questionmark's robust assessment platform, coupled with Meridian's flexible and scalable LMS, will enable organizations to deliver impactful learning experiences while accurately evaluating learner progress and performance," said Jonna Ward, Meridian's CEO.

The partnership between Meridian Knowledge Solutions and Questionmark provides organizations with a comprehensive solution that supports their learning and assessment needs. Together, these industry-leading platforms enable organizations to drive employee development, ensure compliance, and achieve business goals through continuous learning and accurate evaluation.

About Meridian Knowledge Solutions

Powering progress with compliance training, branded and blended learning environments, and eCommerce solutions, the Meridian Learning Management System (LMS) addresses complex learning challenges for customers such as Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), Commonwealth of Virginia, Johnson Controls, Abbott and Auto Club Group.

Our award-winning enterprise-level learning management platform offers our proprietary Learning Record Store (LRS), Career Explorer, and content authoring tools, and it natively integrates content provided by our partner OpenSesame. The Meridian LMS is available in the cloud, on-premise, or as private cloud.

About Questionmark

Questionmark provides a powerful assessment platform that enables organizations to create, deliver, and analyze assessments effectively. With over 30 years of experience, Questionmark serves diverse industries, including government, education, healthcare, and corporate sectors. Backed by FedRAMP certification, Questionmark ensures the highest level of data security and compliance.

