Meridian Knowledge Solutions Unveils Exciting Features in the Summer 2023 Release

Meridian Knowledge Solutions, a leading learning management solutions (LMS) provider, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated 2023 Summer Release, packed with innovative features and enhancements designed to elevate the learning experience. This release showcases the launch of the Meridian Max LXP, federal grade security enhancements, a modernized integration with OpenSesame, and instructor-led training and development plan enhancements.
ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Meridian Max LXP is the flagship addition to the Summer Release, offering a cutting-edge Learning Experience Platform (LXP). It features a sleek and modern homepage design with configurable widgets, creating a personalized learning environment for users. Security has been prioritized with significant enhancements to meet US Department of Defense Impact Level 4 (IL4) compliance. Additionally, the integration with OpenSesame has been modernized for seamless content synchronization. The functionality of instructor-led training and development plans has also been improved, providing enhanced tools and flexibility for effective training delivery.
"Meridian Knowledge Solutions is dedicated to empowering organizations and learners through innovative learning management solutions," said Jonna Ward, Meridian's CEO. "This year's Summer Release represents a significant milestone in our journey as we introduce the Meridian Max LXP and reinforce our commitment to security and compliance. With enhanced integration, streamlined workflows, and personalized learning experiences, we aim to redefine how organizations approach learning and development."
The Meridian LMS 2023 Summer Release showcases Meridian's ongoing dedication to providing a comprehensive and feature-rich learning management solution that meets the diverse needs of organizations worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.meridianks.com or follow @MeridianKS on Twitter.
About Meridian Knowledge Solutions
Powering progress with compliance training, branded and blended learning environments, and eCommerce solutions. Meridian Learning Management System (LMS) addresses complex learning challenges for customers such as Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), Commonwealth of Virginia, Johnson Controls, Abbott, and Auto Club Group.
Our award-winning enterprise-level learning management platform contains our proprietary Learning Record Store (LRS), Career Explorer, content authoring tools, and natively integrates content provided by our partner OpenSesame. Meridian LMS is available in the cloud, on-premise, or private cloud.
