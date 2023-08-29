Meridian Knowledge Solutions Unveils Exciting Features in the Summer 2023 Release

Meridian Knowledge Solutions, a leading learning management solutions (LMS) provider, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated 2023 Summer Release, packed with innovative features and enhancements designed to elevate the learning experience. This release showcases the launch of the Meridian Max LXP, federal grade security enhancements, a modernized integration with OpenSesame, and instructor-led training and development plan enhancements.

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Meridian Max LXP is the flagship addition to the Summer Release, offering a cutting-edge Learning Experience Platform (LXP). It features a sleek and modern homepage design with configurable widgets, creating a personalized learning environment for users. Security has been prioritized with significant enhancements to meet US Department of Defense Impact Level 4 (IL4) compliance. Additionally, the integration with OpenSesame has been modernized for seamless content synchronization. The functionality of instructor-led training and development plans has also been improved, providing enhanced tools and flexibility for effective training delivery.