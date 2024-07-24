Meridian Senior Living Communities Raise About $22k for Alzheimer's Care, Support, and Research on The Longest Day®

"Supporting the Alzheimer's Association's mission is a key focus for Meridian Senior Living communities," said Sue Johnston, VP of Program Development. Post this

This year, eighteen Meridian communities participated by hosting various fundraising events. Residents and staff donned purple, the Alzheimer's Association's color of unity, and engaged in festive activities. From blueberry and lemonade stands to senior proms and baking sales, the communities' efforts were both spirited and impactful.

"Supporting the Alzheimer's Association's mission is a key focus for Meridian Senior Living communities," said Sue Johnston, VP of Program Development. "We recognize the unique challenges faced by individuals, families, and caregivers dealing with Alzheimer's, and we are dedicated to aiding the Association in their quest for a cure."

The Alzheimer's Association reports that more than six million Americans live with Alzheimer's disease, the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, over 16 million family members and friends provide care for people with Alzheimer's and other dementias.

Meridian Senior Living is committed to improving the lives of those affected by Alzheimer's through its MONTESSORI MOMENTS IN TIME™ program and compassionate care teams. The program strives to enrich lives and provide purpose daily.

About Meridian Senior Living:

Meridian Senior Living, a privately held company based in Bethesda, Maryland, owns and operates approximately 50 senior housing communities across the country and provides operational consulting to 24 communities in China. The company prides itself on providing the highest quality care, exceptional lifestyle programming and a distinctive resident experience. For more information on Meridian Senior Living, visit meridiansenior.com.

About Alzheimer's Association®

The Alzheimer's Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer's care, support, and research. It is the largest nonprofit funder of Alzheimer's research. The Association's mission is to eliminate Alzheimer's disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Its vision is a world without Alzheimer's. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.

