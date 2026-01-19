Meridian Senior Living Launches "Meridian Rocks 2026" to Spread Joy, Connection, and Community Well-Being

"Our residents are deeply engaged in their communities, and this project allows them to give back in a simple but powerful way through creativity, kindness, and human connection," said Sue Johnston, Vice President of Program Development at Meridian Senior Living Post this

Each rock will include a phone number on the back, inviting the finder to call, visit the community, meet the resident artist, and receive a small prize. The initiative is designed not only to spark joy, but also to strengthen local relationships with neighbors, professionals, and community leaders.

"Meridian Rocks is about purpose," said Sue Johnston, Vice President of Program Development at Meridian Senior Living. "Our residents are deeply engaged in their communities, and this project allows them to give back in a simple but powerful way through creativity, kindness, and human connection."

Residents and staff are encouraged to document the journey of their rocks by sharing photos of the creation process, placement, and discoveries, as well as images of residents participating in this purpose-driven community service. Communities will also notify local media outlets in advance to highlight the initiative and its impact.

Rocks will be placed throughout local neighborhoods by February 10, giving community members plenty of opportunities to discover a surprise and experience a moment of joy.

Meridian Rocks reflects Meridian Senior Living's broader commitment to holistic well-being by supporting emotional, social, and creative engagement for older adults while strengthening ties with the communities they call home.

For more information about Meridian Senior Living or to learn how to participate in Meridian Rocks 2026, visit www.meridiansenior.com or follow @Meridian Senior Living on Facebook.

About Meridian Senior Living:

Meridian Senior Living, a privately held company based in Bethesda, Maryland, owns and operates seniors housing communities across the country. With 46 communities in 16 states and in Washington, DC, Meridian is one of the largest seniors housing operators in the U.S. The company prides itself on providing the highest quality care, exceptional lifestyle programming and a distinctive dining experience for its residents. For more information on Meridian Senior Living, visit meridiansenior.com.

