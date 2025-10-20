Meridian Senior Living Residents to Be Featured in the Vintage Voices 100 Tour

"Through our Montessori Moments in Time™ approach to memory care, we focus on honoring individuality and purpose at every age. Vintage Voices beautifully aligns with our mission to celebrate lives well-lived and stories worth telling," said Sue Johnston, Meridian Senior Living. Post this

"We are proud to participate in this meaningful celebration of our centenarians," said Sue Johnston, vice president of program development at Meridian Senior Living. "Through our Montessori Moments in Time™ approach to memory care, we focus on honoring individuality and purpose at every age. Vintage Voices beautifully aligns with our mission to celebrate lives well-lived and stories worth telling."

The Vintage Voices project, which began in 2022, is now nearing the end of its three-year journey. Each episode is a heartfelt, "Carpool Karaoke"-style ride, minus the singing, where participants reminisce about their lives, families, and the lessons they've learned. All interviews are professionally recorded and shared across TaleGate and Vintage Voices social media channels, ensuring these legacies reach audiences far beyond the community walls.

The public is invited to follow the Vintage Voices 100 Tour on social media and share the featured stories as they are released. For more information about Meridian Senior Living's programs or upcoming Vintage Voices visits, please visit www.meridiansenior.com

