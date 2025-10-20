Meridian Senior Living Residents to Be Featured in the Vintage Voices 100 Tour

Meridian Senior Living is honored to announce its participation in the Vintage Voices 100 Tour, a nationwide storytelling initiative produced by TaleGate, LLC in collaboration with Dash Media. The program captures the extraordinary life stories of centenarians—those aged 100 and older—through an engaging, mobile interview experience.
BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meridian Senior Living is honored to announce its participation in the Vintage Voices 100 Tour, a nationwide storytelling initiative produced by TaleGate, LLC in collaboration with Dash Media. The program captures the extraordinary life stories of centenarians—those aged 100 and older—through an engaging, mobile interview experience.
The Vintage Voices van, outfitted with GoPro cameras, will visit Meridian communities across Missouri and Illinois on October 20, 2025, giving residents a chance to share their journeys in a one-of-a-kind setting. The tour's stops include The Assisted Living at the Meadowlands in O'Fallon, MO, followed by The Villas at St. James in Breese, IL, where two sibling centenarians will be featured together in a special session. The Meadowlands will also host a visit to the local Veterans of Foreign Wars post to honor a veteran centenarian's service.
"We are proud to participate in this meaningful celebration of our centenarians," said Sue Johnston, vice president of program development at Meridian Senior Living. "Through our Montessori Moments in Time™ approach to memory care, we focus on honoring individuality and purpose at every age. Vintage Voices beautifully aligns with our mission to celebrate lives well-lived and stories worth telling."
The Vintage Voices project, which began in 2022, is now nearing the end of its three-year journey. Each episode is a heartfelt, "Carpool Karaoke"-style ride, minus the singing, where participants reminisce about their lives, families, and the lessons they've learned. All interviews are professionally recorded and shared across TaleGate and Vintage Voices social media channels, ensuring these legacies reach audiences far beyond the community walls.
The public is invited to follow the Vintage Voices 100 Tour on social media and share the featured stories as they are released. For more information about Meridian Senior Living's programs or upcoming Vintage Voices visits, please visit www.meridiansenior.com
About Meridian Senior Living:
Meridian Senior Living, a privately held company based in Bethesda, Maryland, owns and operates seniors housing communities across the country. With 46 communities in 16 states and in Washington, DC, Meridian is one of the largest seniors housing operators in the U.S. The company prides itself on providing the highest quality care, exceptional lifestyle programming and a distinctive dining experience for its residents. For more information on Meridian Senior Living, visit meridiansenior.com.
