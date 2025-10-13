Meridian Senior Living's Kevin Carlin to Co-Present with Brown University Faculty at GSA Conference 2025

"Co-presenting with Brown University faculty at the GSA Conference reflects the growing national recognition of our Rev6 Vitality program," said Kevin Carlin, MS, Chief Sales Officer and Principal of Meridian Senior Living. Post this

"Co-presenting with Brown University faculty at the GSA Conference reflects the growing national recognition of our Rev6 Vitality program," said Carlin. "This opportunity demonstrates the growing recognition of our Rev6 Vitality program as a leading innovation in senior wellness and our shared commitment to improving the lives of older adults through science-backed care models."

The partnership with Brown University was first established when Meridian's Rev6 Vitality program was selected for a pioneering study led by faculty researchers Dr. Ellen McCreedy and Ann Reddy. The research award, supported by the Brown University School of Public Health Community-Academic Research Partnership Fund , identified resident- and staff- prioritized outcomes for a future efficacy trial of the Rev6 exercise program, designed to reduce fall risk and enhance physical resilience in assisted living communities.

The Rev6 Vitality program, developed by Dr. Edythe Heus, combines barefoot training on unstable surfaces with neuromuscular activation techniques to strengthen foot-to-core connectivity, balance, and overall coordination. The goal: stronger bodies, stronger minds, and a safer, more independent life for older adults.

Rev6 is currently active in more than a dozen Meridian communities [JD1] across the country and has already shown promising anecdotal outcomes, including improved mobility, greater confidence, reduced fall incidents, and better sleep and cognition among participants.

"Our residents are at the heart of every innovation we pursue," said Carlin. "We believe that aging doesn't mean decline, and that science and senior living must work hand-in-hand."

The GSA Annual Scientific Meeting is the largest multidisciplinary event in the U.S. dedicated to the science of aging. For more about the conference, visit https://www.gsa2025.org

