Meridian's E-Chem innovation will be featured at the 2024 Transportation Research Board Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C.

E-Chem will be rolling out four new products at the TRB with a host of benefits.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When it comes to new products, 2023 has been a very productive year at E-Chem. The company, part of the Infrastructure Division of Meridian Adhesives Group, will be rolling out four new products at the TRB with a host of benefits.

"We believe that these new offerings will get wide attention among engineers, specifiers, GCs, and DOTs across the country," explained Ray Breer, Sales Director at E-Chem. "Each is designed to markedly improve the performance and longevity of concrete in the transportation sector."

Here are a few examples E-Chem will feature:

Late-season cold conditions? No problem. E-Chem's EPX5OLT is a moisture-insensitive, epoxy urethane co-polymer overlay resin that is designed to be installed in conditions as low as 30˚F, thus greatly extending the construction window for roadway pavement, bridges, and elevated slabs. E-Chem recently completed its New York City DOT HFST Bus Lane Trials on East 34th Street, Manhattan, with its EPX50LT, where it was reported that low temperatures had no effect on curing, and the project was completed successfully, according to Breer.

Getting more life out of your roadway while reducing your carbon footprint? E-Chem promises up to 35% more life out of the concrete. "Use Transil® SXT on concrete pavements for highways, bridge decks, parking decks, and airport runways as a pavement preservation treatment," says Breer. "It will enhance the wear resistance of concrete surfaces, whether they are tined, diamond ground, grooved, milled, shot-blasted, or re-textured."

Cold weather climates are always a challenge for concrete. Not so much when you apply Transil® SXT(+) with its effective anti-spalling/scaling properties. It's formulated to stand up to freeze-thaw cycling, studded tires, chains, snowplows, and deicers. "Now, there is no reason why concrete surfaces in cold climates should wear out early," observed Breer.

Your concrete treatments are only as good as your BOND strength, so E-Chem developed Transil® BOND (OG), an applied liquid treatment that helps to prevent BOND line failures using STRiON:FORTIFY technology. It promises improving BOND strength by 30%.

E-Chem also created Transil® 244(+) as a unique densifying solution that can screen chloride ions with 92% effectiveness.

"Being part of Meridian has spurred our product innovation to bring new solutions extending life to concrete pavement preservation in an ecologically friendly way. This is an exciting time for our company and industry," observed Breer.

To learn more about these and other new roadway solutions developed by E-Chem, visit their booth 544 at the TRB Annual Meeting, January 7-11, in Washington D.C., or go to https://e-chem.net

About E-Chem

E-Chem is part of the Infrastructure Division of Meridian Adhesives Group. E-Chem leads the industry with groundbreaking epoxy polymer adhesives, transforming the construction, maintenance, and preservation of roadways, bridges, and infrastructure. Our innovations extend to concrete pavement preservation through densification SXT, and solutions for spalling and ASR conditions. Free from VOCs, HAPs, and other harmful elements, our enduring polymer systems meet the requirements of demanding projects while securing a safer, greener future. For more information, visit https://e-chem.net.

About Meridian Adhesives Group

Meridian Adhesives Group is a leading manufacturer of high-value adhesive technologies. With a broad portfolio of dynamic solutions, Meridian serves the electronics, infrastructure, and industrial (flooring, packaging, and product assembly) markets. The group's operations are located in the Americas, EMEA, and Asia, with a multitude of sales/service offices worldwide that are positioned to serve Meridian's global customer base. For more information, visit https://meridianadhesives.com.

Media Contact

Deanna Disbro, Meridian Adhesives Group, 7062600718, [email protected], https://meridianadhesives.com

SOURCE Meridian Adhesives Group