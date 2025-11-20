Merigold LLC Launches New eLearning Suite for Imaging-Driven Clinical Trials and Programs

On-demand video training modules and ready-to-use documents and templates streamline imaging needs for clinical trial sites, biotechs, CROs, and imaging vendors.
BRANFORD, Conn., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Merigold LLC, a leader in medical writing and imaging-operations support for imaging-driven clinical trials, this week announced the official launch of Merigold eLearning, a digital training suite and document store designed to improve understanding, quality, consistency, and compliance for imaging-driven clinical trials and programs. The new offering provides on-demand video training modules, ready-to-use documents and templates, and customizable training options that help teams build imaging proficiency, standardize imaging practices, and accelerate readiness for imaging-driven trials.
Merigold eLearning was created to meet a growing industry need: while imaging endpoints are increasingly central to oncology, MSK, CNS, and rare-disease programs, most teams lack accessible, role-specific imaging training and purpose-built templates. Merigold's new on-demand solution offers basic through advanced products covering, indication-specific imaging considerations, imaging implementation & strategy, quality-control workflows, and documentation standards. Each product is created by Merigold's expert imaging consultants — the same team that has supported thousands of imaging-driven clinical trials.
The suite includes three core components:
- Video Training Modules: Streaming or downloadable modules beginning at $250, providing basic, intermediate, and advanced content; ideal for onboarding all the way through advanced and cross-functional education. Visit the store front and enjoy a free training - https://merigoldllc.com/elearning/
- Downloadable Imaging Documents: Imaging acquisition standards, imaging QC checklists, templates, and workflow guides starting at $1,200 per product, designed for immediate deployment across trials.
- Custom Training & Content Development: Tailored sessions, protocol-specific modules, narrated workflows, and LMS-ready packages for organizations with unique operational needs (request a proposal -https://merigoldllc.com/contact-us/)
"The understanding and quality of clinical trial imaging has a direct impact on trial outcomes, yet most organizations struggle to provide consistent, scalable training as well as off-the-shelf, ready-to-use documents and templates for this purpose," said Nicholas Enus, Director, Professional Services & eLearning at Merigold. "With Merigold eLearning, we're giving individuals and teams the tools and knowledge needed to understand and execute high-quality imaging practices from day one. It empowers clinical trial sites, sponsors, and CROs to expand their knowledge and deliver more reliable, reproducible imaging data throughout the study lifecycle, leading to high quality trial outcomes."
Merigold eLearning is built for clinical sites, biotechs, pharma sponsors, CROs, imaging vendors seeking to reduce variability, improve imaging quality and compliance, and accelerate imaging trial readiness. Early users have highlighted the offering's ease-of-use, clarity, and ability to replace ad-hoc training approaches with a structured, expert-led solution. Merigold plans to continually add new trainings, templates, and imaging resources as industry needs evolve, ensuring the eLearning suite remains a comprehensive and up-to-date resource.
About Merigold LLC
Merigold LLC provides medical writing, imaging-operations support, and AI-enabled documentation solutions for imaging-driven clinical trials. Through expert services, the Bloom AI platform, and the new Merigold eLearning suite, Merigold helps teams streamline imaging processes and improve quality across the clinical development lifecycle. Smarter imaging starts here.
