Merigold LLC Launches New eLearning Suite for Imaging-Driven Clinical Trials and Programs

The suite includes three core components:

Video Training Modules: Streaming or downloadable modules beginning at $250, providing basic, intermediate, and advanced content; ideal for onboarding all the way through advanced and cross-functional education. Visit the store front and enjoy a free training - https://merigoldllc.com/elearning/

Downloadable Imaging Documents: Imaging acquisition standards, imaging QC checklists, templates, and workflow guides starting at $1,200 per product, designed for immediate deployment across trials.

Custom Training & Content Development: Tailored sessions, protocol-specific modules, narrated workflows, and LMS-ready packages for organizations with unique operational needs (request a proposal -https://merigoldllc.com/contact-us/)

"The understanding and quality of clinical trial imaging has a direct impact on trial outcomes, yet most organizations struggle to provide consistent, scalable training as well as off-the-shelf, ready-to-use documents and templates for this purpose," said Nicholas Enus, Director, Professional Services & eLearning at Merigold. "With Merigold eLearning, we're giving individuals and teams the tools and knowledge needed to understand and execute high-quality imaging practices from day one. It empowers clinical trial sites, sponsors, and CROs to expand their knowledge and deliver more reliable, reproducible imaging data throughout the study lifecycle, leading to high quality trial outcomes."

Merigold eLearning is built for clinical sites, biotechs, pharma sponsors, CROs, imaging vendors seeking to reduce variability, improve imaging quality and compliance, and accelerate imaging trial readiness. Early users have highlighted the offering's ease-of-use, clarity, and ability to replace ad-hoc training approaches with a structured, expert-led solution. Merigold plans to continually add new trainings, templates, and imaging resources as industry needs evolve, ensuring the eLearning suite remains a comprehensive and up-to-date resource.

About Merigold LLC - https://merigoldllc.com/

Merigold LLC provides medical writing, imaging-operations support, and AI-enabled documentation solutions for imaging-driven clinical trials. Through expert services, the Bloom AI platform, and the new Merigold eLearning suite, Merigold helps teams streamline imaging processes and improve quality across the clinical development lifecycle. Smarter imaging starts here.

