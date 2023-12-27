Merino Yebri LLP: United Airlines Managers Sued For Alleged Racist and Sexist Antics Against Mexican-American Business Manager in San Francisco Airport

"United's alleged unrelenting sexism and racism were demoralizing and dehumanizing," said Lisa Lujan. "Being mocked and humiliated by these male managers was compounded by United's alleged decision to completely ignore my complaints." Post this

According to the lawsuit, Lujan was forced to endure an alleged pattern of relentless sexism and racism in the United workplace, which included the exhibition of sex toys and spanking paddles at the office, an anti-Mexican and sexist "poem" being recited and circulated over email by a male United manager, and the mocking display of a baby bottle in retaliation for Ms. Lujan's complaints.

"United's alleged unrelenting sexism and racism were demoralizing and dehumanizing," said Ms. Lujan. "Being mocked and humiliated by these male managers was compounded by United's alleged decision to completely ignore my complaints."

"Blatant workplace harassment like this cannot be tolerated in 2023," said attorney Sam S. Yebri of Merino Yebri LLP. "Major American corporations like United Airlines must do more to protect female and minority employees from the cancer of racism and sexism."

Ms. Lujan's lawsuit, filed on December 21, 2023 in San Mateo County Superior Court, is captioned Lujan v. United Airlines, Inc. et al., Case No. 23-CIV-06106.

