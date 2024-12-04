Merit Solutions Launches Compliance-Centric Modules for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central on Microsoft AppSource

"Merit for Business Central is a game-changer for regulated industries," said Ron Wetter, Managing Director and D365 Life Sciences Industry Leader at RSM-US. "It enhances operational efficiency, quality management, and compliance, empowering businesses to thrive in complex environments." Post this

Merit for Business Central is a modular suite designed to integrate seamlessly with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, equipping small and midsize manufacturers with essential tools to navigate compliance and regulatory requirements effectively. The solution scales effortlessly with business growth, enabling organizations to adapt to evolving market demands while managing technology costs.

"The Merit for Business Central suite empowers businesses in regulated industries to achieve operational excellence while ensuring product quality and compliance," said Jose Padilla, Director, Business Applications for Business Central at RSM-US. "This solution reflects the power of combining Microsoft Dynamics 365 with Merit's deep regulatory expertise to streamline processes and minimize risk."

Addressing Critical Compliance and Operational Challenges

Key modules in the Merit for Business Central suite include:

Audit Trails & Electronic Signatures: Provides secure, traceable records that comply with FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and other standards, ensuring seamless regulatory audits and safeguarding digital data integrity.

Quality Inspections: Tailors inspection workflows to organizational needs, generating Certificates of Analysis (C of A) to verify product safety and meet customer and regulator expectations.

Vendor Compliance: Simplifies vendor certification and qualification processes, mitigating supply chain risks tied to GMP materials and ensuring supplier quality.

Quality Management: Centralizes quality events, including non-conformances (NCRs), deviations, and CAPAs, with standardized workflows that ensure compliance and expedite issue resolution.

Tailored Solutions for Life Sciences and Food & Beverage Industries

Merit for Business Central offers specialized capabilities designed to meet the specific challenges of:

Life Sciences: Complies with stringent FDA and global regulatory standards, such as FDA 21 CFR Part 11, EU GMP Annex 11, Part 820 / ISO 13485 and others making it ideal for biopharma and medical device manufacturers.

Food and Beverage: Addresses traceability, quality assurance, and regulatory compliance to safeguard product integrity and maintain customer trust.

Accelerating Growth While Ensuring Business Continuity

Merit for Business Central empowers organizations to rapidly implement industry best practices, scale with confidence, and future-proof their operations. As businesses expand, they can transition from Dynamics 365 Business Central to Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain Management, maintaining continuity and cost efficiency.

"For over 25 years, Merit Solutions has delivered products and services to life sciences and other regulated industries to simplify compliance while driving operational success," said Bill Burke, Founder and CEO of Merit Solutions. "Our new solution for Business Central combines decades of expertise with Microsoft's trusted platform to meet the evolving needs of small and midsize companies."

"Merit for Business Central is a game-changer for regulated industries," said Ron Wetter, Managing Director and D365 Life Sciences Industry Leader at RSM-US. "It enhances operational efficiency, quality management, and compliance, empowering businesses to thrive in complex environments."

About Merit Solutions

For more than two decades, Merit Solutions has been a trusted partner to Life Sciences and other regulated industries, delivering transformative ERP solutions tailored to the most challenging compliance environments. From medical devices to food and beverage manufacturing, Merit helps organizations achieve regulatory compliance, optimize operations, and ensure product safety and quality.

For more information about Merit for Business Central, visit meritsolutions.com/merit-business-central.

