Merk Investments to host Gold Miners Discussion on X featuring ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited

Merk Investments to host Gold Miners Discussion on X on October 30, 2024

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Merk Investments LLC ("Merk") will host a discussion on Wednesday, October 30, at 10:00am ET on gold, gold miners, as well as Merk's management of ASA Gold & Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA, "ASA" or the "Company"), a closed-end fund. In addition to Chief Investment Officer Axel Merk, ASA's Portfolio Managers Peter Maletis and Jamie Holman will join.

To participate, click on Axel Merk's X profile @AxelMerk's at 10am ET on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 to join the X Space; the discussion may be simulcast on other platforms as well.

X Space Replay

A replay of the X Space discussion will be posted on www.asaltd.com.

About ASA

ASA is a non-diversified, closed-end fund that seeks long-term capital appreciation primarily through investing in companies engaged in the exploration for, development of projects in, or mining of precious metals and minerals. On April 12, 2019, ASA shareholders voted to approve an investment advisory agreement between Merk and ASA.

It is a fundamental policy of ASA that at least 80% of its total assets must be (i) invested in common shares or securities convertible into common shares of companies engaged, directly or indirectly, in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds or other precious minerals, (ii) held as bullion or other direct forms of gold, silver, platinum or other precious minerals, (iii) invested in instruments representing interests in gold, silver, platinum or other precious minerals such as certificates of deposit therefor, and/or (iv) invested in securities of investment companies, including exchange traded funds, or other securities that seek to replicate the price movement of gold, silver or platinum bullion.

ASA employs bottom-up fundamental analysis and relies on detailed primary research including meetings with company executives, site visits to key operating assets, and proprietary financial analysis in making its investment decisions.

Investors are encouraged to visit the ASA's website www.asatld.com for additional information, including historical and current share prices, news releases, financial statements, tax and supplemental information.

ASA is a "passive foreign investment company" for United States federal income tax purposes. As a result, United States shareholders holding shares in taxable accounts are encouraged to consult their tax advisors regarding the tax consequences of their investment in the Company's common shares.

About Merk

Merk Investments LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser, provides investment advice on liquid global markets, including domestic and international equities, fixed income, commodities and currencies and their respective derivative markets. For more information on Merk, please visit www.merkinvestments.com.

The information included above was prepared by Merk Investments LLC ("Merk Investments"), and reflects the current opinions and views of the authors with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance.

