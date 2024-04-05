Merk Investments to host Gold Miners Webinar featuring ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited

Merk Investments ("Merk") will host a gold miners webinar on Wednesday, April 10

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Merk Investments ("Merk") will host a webinar on Wednesday, April 10, at 4:15pm ET covering

Scarcity of capital in the junior mining sector

Identifying potential winners & deal structures

ASA fund's unique structure to capture opportunity and mitigate risk

ASA Portfolio Managers Peter Maletis and Jamie Holman will provide an in-depth dive into the ASA portfolio.

There will be an opportunity for Q&A immediately following the webinar.

Register for the webinar at merkinvestments.com/webinar to receive web access and dial-in information.

Webinar Replay

A replay of the webinar will be posted on www.asaltd.com for at least three months. Make sure you register for the webinar to be notified when the replay becomes available.

About ASA

ASA is a non-diversified, closed-end fund that seeks long-term capital appreciation primarily through investing in companies engaged in the exploration for, development of projects in, or mining of precious metals and minerals. On April 12, 2019, ASA shareholders voted to approve an investment advisory agreement between Merk and ASA.

It is a fundamental policy of ASA that at least 80% of its total assets must be (i) invested in common shares or securities convertible into common shares of companies engaged, directly or indirectly, in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds or other precious minerals, (ii) held as bullion or other direct forms of gold, silver, platinum or other precious minerals, (iii) invested in instruments representing interests in gold, silver, platinum or other precious minerals such as certificates of deposit therefor, and/or (iv) invested in securities of investment companies, including exchange traded funds, or other securities that seek to replicate the price movement of gold, silver or platinum bullion.

ASA employs bottom-up fundamental analysis and relies on detailed primary research including meetings with company executives, site visits to key operating assets, and proprietary financial analysis in making its investment decisions.

Investors are encouraged to visit the ASA's website http://www.asaltd.com/ for additional information, including historical and current share prices, news releases, financial statements, tax and supplemental information.

ASA is a "passive foreign investment company" for United States federal income tax purposes. As a result, United States shareholders holding shares in taxable accounts are encouraged to consult their tax advisors regarding the tax consequences of their investment in the Company's common shares.

About Merk

Merk Investments LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser, provides investment advice on liquid global markets, including domestic and international equities, fixed income, commodities and currencies and their respective derivative markets. For more information on Merk, please visit www.merkinvestments.com.

Media Contact

Axel Merk

merkinvestments.com/contact

(650) 376-3135

Media Contact

Axel Merk, Merk Investments LLC, 1 (650) 3234341, [email protected], asaltd.com

SOURCE Merk Investments LLC