Merlot Marketing CEO Debi Hammond to present at PRSA Montana's Ignite Conference

"For businesses navigating the shift to hybrid and remote work, fostering a vibrant and connected company culture is more critical than ever," said Debi Hammond, Founder and CEO of Merlot Marketing. "It's important to build meaningful engagement, uphold core values, and ensure that every team member feels connected—no matter where they work from."

The 2024 Ignite Conference aims to prepare communications professionals for the future, with sessions designed to inspire and equip them with the knowledge and tools needed to excel in an ever-changing industry landscape.

The conference theme is "The Future of Communications: Are You Ready to Rock?" and will bring together communications professionals from across the region to explore the latest trends and challenges in the PR, communications and marketing industry. It will feature keynote addresses from a variety of leading professionals in the industry including Microsoft, Amazon and the FBI.

About Merlot Marketing

Promoting brands throughout North America and Canada for more than 20 years, Merlot Marketing is an award-winning, national marketing agency specializing in consumer goods and the home and building products category. In 2022, Merlot Marketing was named Influential Agency of the Year by the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) and is a proud member of the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA). Services include public relations (PR.0™), brand strategy, social media, advertising and digital communications. Discover the agency's passion, creativity and results at http://www.merlotmarketing.com.

