Merlot Marketing collaborates with mental health project "I Got Your Back"

The agency is optimizing the non-profit's website to extend messaging and resources to broader audiences
SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Merlot Marketing, Inc. (Merlot), announces its collaboration with I Got Your Back, a Sacramento-local initiative that is working to address issues associated with mental illness and addiction across Sacramento-area kitchens, restaurants and hospitality businesses.
I Got Your Back was founded in 2019 by Bobbin and Patrick Mulvaney, the owners of Sacramento-based restaurant Mulvaney's B&L. The goal of their organization is to teach restaurant and hospitality employees to be aware of the warning signs of distress. Being familiar with these signs will help create a safer environment of acceptance to talk about personal crises and will encourage increased access to resources for those struggling with mental health challenges.
"Passion and purpose fuel the I Got Your Back mission. We are constantly aiming to make a positive impact on people's lives and the communities we serve," said Bobbin Mulvaney, Founder of I Got Your Back. "Our goal is to share knowledge and resources with those struggling with mental health challenges, and this collaboration with Merlot has helped make that happen on a deeper and more meaningful level."
Click to Tweet: @MerlotMarketing collaborated with Sacramento-based local mental health non-profit @IGYBProject to enhance the project's website. With these updates the organization can boost their messaging and share their resources to a wider audience. https://igotyourback.info
Through this partnership, Merlot is improving the organization's website by offering strategic guidance on its design and content development. The goal of this initiative is to enhance the site's visibility and reinforce its messaging for its specific audience of food industry professionals.
"Collaborating with I Got Your Back has been an incredibly rewarding experience for Merlot," said Brenda Forman, President of Merlot. "It's an honor and privilege to work with an organization that is so dedicated to positive change, and it fuels our passion for creating and implementing impactful marketing tactics for brands."
Currently, I Got Your Back is a pilot program that addresses issues associated with mental illness and addiction across Sacramento-area kitchens, and the organization is in the process of designing a national model that could help any industry in any city. Find out more about their efforts on their website.
About Merlot Marketing
Celebrating 22 years of articulating and sharing brand stories, Merlot Marketing is an award-winning, national marketing agency that focuses on public relations (PR.0™), brand strategy, social media, advertising and digital communications. Headquartered in California, with satellite offices located across the country, Merlot promotes brands throughout North America and Canada. The agency specializes in the home and building products category and has helped numerous companies articulate their brand position and purpose through its proprietary REDiscover™ Process and then promotes it through PR.0. In 2022, Merlot Marketing was named Influential Agency of the Year by the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) and is a proud member of the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA). With Heart & Hustle, the agency empowers challenger brands to thrive. Discover Merlot Marketing's passion, creativity and results at http://www.merlotmarketing.com.
About I Got Your Back
Since 2019 I Got Your Back, a Sacramento-based nonprofit, has been working to destigmatize mental health and addiction challenges within kitchens, restaurants and hospitality businesses through a detailed training program. The training program is designed to help team members identify warning signs associated with a person in crisis while in the workplace and provide them with resources and direction that can provide support.
Media Contact
Jessica Sepic, Merlot Marketing, Inc., (916) 285-9835, [email protected], https://merlotmarketing.com
SOURCE Merlot Marketing, Inc.
Share this article