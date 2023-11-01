Merlot Marketing collaborates with mental health project "I Got Your Back"

@MerlotMarketing collaborated with Sacramento-based local mental health non-profit @IGYBProject to enhance the project's website. With these updates the organization can boost their messaging and share their resources to a wider audience. https://igotyourback.info Post this

"Passion and purpose fuel the I Got Your Back mission. We are constantly aiming to make a positive impact on people's lives and the communities we serve," said Bobbin Mulvaney, Founder of I Got Your Back. "Our goal is to share knowledge and resources with those struggling with mental health challenges, and this collaboration with Merlot has helped make that happen on a deeper and more meaningful level."

Through this partnership, Merlot is improving the organization's website by offering strategic guidance on its design and content development. The goal of this initiative is to enhance the site's visibility and reinforce its messaging for its specific audience of food industry professionals.

"Collaborating with I Got Your Back has been an incredibly rewarding experience for Merlot," said Brenda Forman, President of Merlot. "It's an honor and privilege to work with an organization that is so dedicated to positive change, and it fuels our passion for creating and implementing impactful marketing tactics for brands."

Currently, I Got Your Back is a pilot program that addresses issues associated with mental illness and addiction across Sacramento-area kitchens, and the organization is in the process of designing a national model that could help any industry in any city. Find out more about their efforts on their website.

About Merlot Marketing

Celebrating 22 years of articulating and sharing brand stories, Merlot Marketing is an award-winning, national marketing agency that focuses on public relations (PR.0™), brand strategy, social media, advertising and digital communications. Headquartered in California, with satellite offices located across the country, Merlot promotes brands throughout North America and Canada. The agency specializes in the home and building products category and has helped numerous companies articulate their brand position and purpose through its proprietary REDiscover™ Process and then promotes it through PR.0. In 2022, Merlot Marketing was named Influential Agency of the Year by the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) and is a proud member of the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA). With Heart & Hustle, the agency empowers challenger brands to thrive. Discover Merlot Marketing's passion, creativity and results at http://www.merlotmarketing.com.

About I Got Your Back

Since 2019 I Got Your Back, a Sacramento-based nonprofit, has been working to destigmatize mental health and addiction challenges within kitchens, restaurants and hospitality businesses through a detailed training program. The training program is designed to help team members identify warning signs associated with a person in crisis while in the workplace and provide them with resources and direction that can provide support.

Media Contact

Jessica Sepic, Merlot Marketing, Inc., (916) 285-9835, [email protected], https://merlotmarketing.com

SOURCE Merlot Marketing, Inc.