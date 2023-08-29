Merlot Marketing, Inc. promotes Brenda Forman to president

Merlot has played such an integral part in my career and the transition to president feels so natural. I am honored to be trusted with this new role to ensure continued success for our clients, and growth for our agency and team for years to come. Tweet this

Since 2003, Forman's leadership, expertise and loyalty have helped the agency to triple in size. She has curated and implemented one-of-a-kind campaigns for numerous leading brands within the kitchen, bath and building industry, and for the agency itself. Forman has also been providing guidance and support to clients attending national trade shows like the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS), and the International Building Show (IBS) since she first started at the agency. With Forman's leadership and guidance over the years, the agency has secured numerous international and national awards for client work spanning categories such as branding, strategic public relations campaigns, website development, advertising creative, and corporate identity.

"Brenda has been an integral part of Merlot Marketing's stellar reputation and growth over the past 20 years," said Debi Hammond, CEO and founder of Merlot. "She has exemplified exceptional leadership and a profound commitment to our company's growth. This well-deserved appointment marks a significant milestone in our journey, and we are excited to see her guide our clients and the agency to even greater success."

Forman has received multiple accolades that speak to her accomplished career in marketing, such as Sacramento Business Journal's "40 under 40," Sacramento Magazine's "2021 Notable Business Leaders," and American Advertising Federation's "Media Person of the Year." She holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, and a Minor in Marketing from California State University, Sacramento (CSUS) and currently resides in West Sacramento with her husband Rick and their two daughters. Outside of work, Forman enjoys spending time with her family, taking day trips to Lake Tahoe, woodworking and getting a good ride in on her Peloton.

Find out more about Forman's impressive path to president and professional passions within the business, marketing and PR world on her LinkedIn.

About Merlot Marketing

Celebrating 22 years of articulating and sharing brand stories, Merlot Marketing is an award-winning, national marketing agency that focuses on public relations (PR.0™), brand strategy, social media, advertising and digital communications. Headquartered in California, with satellite offices located across the country, Merlot promotes brands throughout North America and Canada. The agency specializes in the home and building products category and has helped numerous companies articulate their brand position and purpose through its proprietary REDiscover™ Process and then promotes it through PR.0. In 2022, Merlot Marketing was named Influential Agency of the Year by Public Relations Society of America (PRSA), and is a proud member of the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA). With Heart & Hustle, the agency empowers challenger brands to thrive. Discover Merlot Marketing's passion, creativity and results at http://www.merlotmarketing.com.

Media Contact

